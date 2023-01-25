012623-drb-news-a5-fire_merged

Flames damage Danville home; 1 sent to hospital

A Tuesday evening fire damaged a Danville home and sent one person to the hospital.

It was about 11:40 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 226 Central St. to find moderate smoke coming from the front door, according to a news release from Capt. Tom Collins of the Danville Fire Department.

Crews pulled an attack line and quickly put out the flames firefighters were able to contained to one room.

The house suffered smoke damage, the release reported.

One occupant was transported to the hospital by the Danville Life Saving Crew. The release did not provide details on the injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.