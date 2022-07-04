 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
28 youths graduate from fourth annual Danville Youth Police Academy

Danville Youth Police Academy

Members of the Danville Youth Police Academy participate in a program that teaches character development, physical fitness and scenario-based training over the course of the last three weeks.

 Danville Police Department, contributed

A special class of students — 28 youths — graduated last week from the fourth annual Danville Youth Police Academy.

The academy was designed to build bridges between officers and youths.

Danville Youth Police Academy

Cadets in the fourth annual Danville Youth Police Academy line up for a graduation ceremony Thursday.

The graduation ceremony held Thursday at Langston Focus School for this class was the culmination of a three-week program conducted by the Danville Police Department.

The cadets participated in character development, physical fitness and scenario-based training over the course of the last three weeks. Most importantly, the program offered the youth and police an opportunity to build relationships and gain perspective from one another.

The youth police academy would not be possible without community support. Several speakers shared their time, and in some cases their personal stories and experiences. The George Washington High School NJROTC taught the cadets team building and drill exercises, and Danville Public Schools provided food and facilities. Many members of the community made generous donations of food, supplies and funds to make the event possible.

Danville Youth Police Academy

Danville Youth Police Academy cadets get ready for Thursday's graduation program.

The youth academy is designed to build character more than just three weeks in one summer. This academy class also had 12 youth leaders who had been cadets in previous years academies. The youth leaders acted as role-models for the cadets and helped with a variety of tasks.

This program continues to be one of the department’s most successful and fulfilling community engagement efforts. Information will be posted in early 2023 about next year’s youth police academy applications and dates.

