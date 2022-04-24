 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60 Year Masonic Veteran Award presented

T. Neal Morris

T. Neal Morris (center) received his 60 Year Masonic Veteran Award from Ricky Lee Dix, 38th Masonic District Deputy Grand Master. Morris is a former Danville police chief and chairs the Danville Industrial Authority and the Electoral Board.

