7XMOM: 200 days and counting to hug my daughter close again

The Virginia Home has done an outstanding job of protecting its approximately 130 residents. No one has died, and not one resident has tested positive in more than six months. That’s amazing. The staff coming in contact with the community is still the greatest threat, so they are tested weekly as the Home gently moves into Phase 2.

During Phase 3, limited visits with masks, social distancing and no physical contact might be allowed. One positive test for a resident will push them back into Phase 1.

But the protection has come at the cost of residents being kept in their rooms most of the time and with no physical family contact. There are “through-the-glass” visits, but those can be frustrating and upsetting, at least to me.

The staff has worked hard to keep residents occupied and entertained during the confinement.

Dawn has been worse off than most of the others because she developed a pressure sore and was on bed rest for eight weeks until it healed. She started getting up in her wheelchair two weeks ago on a limited basis. Then the wound opened up again and she is back on bed rest under the care of wound specialists. She seems happy when I video her, even saying “no” when I ask her if she wants to get up.

I find the situation excruciating.