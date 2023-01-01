7XMOM: A dream of being Lois Lane fulfilled

I looked around one day not long ago, and it seemed like everyone I knew my age was either retiring or dying. I decided to do the first since it is the only one I have control over.

I’ve had two part-time jobs recently and with upcoming surgeries in the family, kids and grandkids all over and our mother in a nursing home in dubious health, I decided that something in my life had to give. Unfortunately, it was only the money-making things I could drop, but oh well. Maybe I’ll just shop less.

So I turned my last article as a freelance writer in to the Register & Bee week before last. I’ll still continue to do my column until I don’t have any ideas. It wasn’t a decision I took lightly, and it brought some sadness.

I’ve gotten to fulfill at least one of my dreams. When every child wanted to be Superman back in the 60s, I wanted to be Lois Lane, the reporter on the scene with a pencil tucked behind her ear and notepad in her hand. After dropping out of college after two years to raise children, it took me 17 years to go back to college and earn a journalism degree. I had sold a book, written during naptimes and received a $500 royalty, so I paid for a journalism class at Averett. After one semester, I was hooked.

Graduating in 1992 with seven children at home, one of them disabled, I worked part-time jobs until there was a job at the Register & Bee I could handle with then five children at home. Bonnie Ross Cooper, the editor, believed in me when others didn’t. One of the bigwigs in the county wouldn’t even give me a job writing his company’s newsletter because I had no experience.

I had already started writing my column for the paper after one of my professors, David Hoffman, assigned us to write three columns, and he thought mine were worthy of publication. I mailed them in to Bonnie, and she wanted to publish them.

In 1996 I began full-time as a reporter, writing features and anything else that was needed — except sports. I can’t write sports!

Being a reporter was so much fun. You never knew what the day would bring. But it’s also hard work and required the very best of my time and talent. I have made a few big mistakes, and I remember them all. I think it’s less than 10, though, in the thousands of articles I have published.

I covered so many human situations, from heart transplants, fires, homicides, the murder of five members of a family, outstanding achievements in the arts, the planting and the removal of trees, what makes Turbeville cantaloupes so good, a 21-year-old cat, the bullying of a young man, a bear in a tree and so many more.

I shake my head when people say media people are hard-hearted and don’t care about anything but the story. I have sat and cried along with people who shared the sad stories of their lives with me and tried my best to write a story that reveals the emotion and need of the situation. I have been happy when people have shared wonderful happenings in their lives.

I have rejoiced with gratitude when my words helped get donations for families in great need, even a kidney donor for one brave man.

I have tried always to be accurate, fair, truthful and impartial. The only subject I have ever written with partiality was a few columns, which can be opinionated, against abortion. I am grateful to the newspaper for letting me.

I see stories everywhere, but I know that one of the stories had to be my last. My first story was covering the opening of the Danville Pittsylvania County Fair in the fall of 1992; my last one was an incredibly hard one that I really had to work to write.

I have loved telling the stories of the people in the Dan River Region. There are people and families with tremendous need. There are talented people of outstanding accomplishment. There are humble people who get up every day and live a relatively obscure life, but do great things for God and their fellow human beings. There are heroes and people needing heroes to help them.

It’s been such a privilege to be trusted to tell these stories. I will miss it.

Again, I’ll still write my column as long as I can think of something to say. But it’s time to see what else is out there for me to learn and do. Thank you for letting this Lois Lane tell your stories.