7XMOM: A guide to understanding and using the Misery Index

Now he and the rest of my kids are going through the same thing with their children, seeing only the high Misery Index but none of the results. I try to give them some perspective, but they aren’t buying it yet.

One son — the one with 4-year-old triplets and two pre-teen girls — actually named the Misery Index.

“I want to go out and do fun things with the kids, but really you have to ask yourself just how much misery you are able to go through — the Misery Index,” he said. Even tying his shoes is a challenge with three little kids crawling all over him and lying on his head.

Here is how to figure out your own Misery Index:

Multiply each child by 10 to reach your highest possible misery level out of 100. Add five points for the drama of each teenage girl and five points for each teenage boy who has a driver’s license and is about to total your car.

So at one point in my life I had a 70 for sheer numbers, then five points for the teenage girl and 15 points for three teenage boys at a time. That arithmetic resulted in a 90 with a lot of girl tears and three totally wrecked cars.