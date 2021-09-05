7XMOM: A guide to understanding and using the Misery Index

I want to explain the Misery Index of Children to those going through it. This is a measurement of how much misery a parent is able to endure to do something with the children.
The Misery Index is basically a gap between your dreams of spending quality time with your children and the reality of how it turns out.
A young mother with three young children recently gave a tearful talk at church explaining the attempts of her husband and her to have a weekly evening devoted to teaching their children good principles. It’s called “family home evening” in our church.
They tried, but felt they weren’t successful because the children tended to be uncooperative. I stopped her in the hallway later to encourage her.
“I was a single mom for many years and I did family home evening every week, and a lot of times it was a disaster,” I said, patting her on the shoulder. “One teenage son was insistent that even if he was lying in the hallway with just his head in the room, he was OK. I gave up and agreed. But you’re doing a good job, even if you don’t see it now.”
I’m not sure she believed me, but she’s going to keep trying and probably crying.
I always considered myself a failure at family home evening because the Misery Index was so high. But a couple of years ago, one of my sons gave a talk and remembered all sorts of good things I used to do for family home evening and making Sunday a quieter, holy day. All I remembered was the struggle.
Now he and the rest of my kids are going through the same thing with their children, seeing only the high Misery Index but none of the results. I try to give them some perspective, but they aren’t buying it yet.
One son — the one with 4-year-old triplets and two pre-teen girls — actually named the Misery Index.
“I want to go out and do fun things with the kids, but really you have to ask yourself just how much misery you are able to go through — the Misery Index,” he said. Even tying his shoes is a challenge with three little kids crawling all over him and lying on his head.
Here is how to figure out your own Misery Index:
Multiply each child by 10 to reach your highest possible misery level out of 100. Add five points for the drama of each teenage girl and five points for each teenage boy who has a driver’s license and is about to total your car.
So at one point in my life I had a 70 for sheer numbers, then five points for the teenage girl and 15 points for three teenage boys at a time. That arithmetic resulted in a 90 with a lot of girl tears and three totally wrecked cars.
If you have a school drop-off line in your life, add 20 points for each line. Or just give up. That’s easier. One of my sons is experiencing a school pick-up line for the first time and calls me frequently while waiting in it to yell about it.
“There are 450 kids to pick up! How can I handle this?” Apparently not well. His Misery Index level is high and will stay so until he transitions to the teenage-boy-with-a-license level of the Misery Index.
The son with the triplets desires with a good heart to have family outings, such as picnics by a lake and long walks on a forest trail. I went on one such long walk, and it was short but high on the Misery Index. And we had left the triplets at home.
All I can say is that my granddaughter and I will always have a Misery Index memory of a trail restroom without toilet paper or paper towels. I will never leave a car for a picturesque trail without a roll of toilet paper and paper towels, hand wipes, chlorine bleach, soap and sanitizer.
Quickly, here are some other ways the Misery Index adds up to “high enough to head home and turn on Netflix.”
Kids thinking they are hungry, add 10 points. Kids with a brother or sibling breathing his or her air, add 10 points. Toddler in the middle of potty training, add 20 points. Baby in diapers, add 20 points. Empty container of wipes in the car, just go home.
As my son said not long ago, “Whatever I want to do always ends up with someone unhappy and usually fighting and crying and only ends when the peanut butter balls come out.”
Now there is a dad who understands the Misery Index.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.