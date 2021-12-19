7XMOM: A Lost Gift Event with a happy ending

As I write this, I am recovering from a Lost Gift Event, an LGE. It happens every year, no matter how hard I try to avoid it.

Let’s not underestimate the amount of work and sheer brain power it takes to manage Christmas gifts for a large family. Between us now, David and I buy gifts for eight grown kids with spouses, 30 grandchildren, a mother, a sister, a few friends and other random people.

Someone suggested we exchange names, but since we aren’t all ever together for Christmas, that wouldn’t work.

Someone else asked me if I know my grandchildren’s names since I have so many. Yes, I do, and even know their preferences and personalities. I know which one likes to journal, who likes Legos, who likes to draw, who always feel persecuted, whose favorite color is pink, etc. etc.

I even know the granddaughter who requested for her gift I convince her parents to read the Twilight series. I told her she was asking the wrong person.

I make a table of names by families and start filling it in the beginning of November. I try to shop all year, but sometimes I forget what I’ve gotten or where I put. This year I did add a designated empty shelf for gifts, which worked nicely until a granddaughter discovered it and gifted herself.

I try to buy at least two gifts for everyone, and I have a strict limit on price. Well, it sort of starts out strict and then the making-everything-even kicks in and it gets somewhat endless. You know, you spend five dollars more on one, so you have to even it up. That finds you trolling the Walmart shelves for a gift for $5.48 and you luckily find a backpack cooler.

Right now I really could add a little something to a Son Who Has Everything.

Luckily, David and I budget money each month for Christmas and birthdays. Don’t even get me talking about birthdays! If I didn’t have a wooden birthday calendar thingie, I’d never manage.

On my chart, if I have an idea but haven’t gotten it yet, it’s in bold print. When I get the gift in hand, I unbold it. When it’s wrapped, it’s crossed out with a triumphant “X.” When the whole family is finished and wrapped, I make the print red. I love it when the whole table is red.

Mine is not red yet. Almost, but not yet.

This brings me to the LGE. I bought pretty gray afghans at the beginning of the fall and left them in my bedroom in a big blue bag. I have tripped over them while making up the bed for weeks.

I remembered I hadn’t wrapped them yet, so I went to get them, and they were gone. Nowhere to be seen.

I looked through boxes of wrapping trash and recyclables and did an inventory of all the gifts. Nowhere to be seen. But wait, the blue bag they were in was used to wrap another present. Where were they? David said he hadn’t seen them.

I prayed for them to be found and sat down to watch TV until my revelation came.

Then I thought I remembered tossing the blue bag down the stairs to wrapping headquarters. I was on the trail. I went back down and looked through everything again.

I asked David again. He hadn’t seen them.

But wait, what does David usually do with things I throw down the stairs? He moves them on closer to where they go, mostly the pantry.

I went downstairs again and checked his usual final destinations. I found jars of peanut butter close to the pantry, but no afghans.

But wait. Where would he think afghans go? Perhaps close to a bed. I headed toward the downstairs bedrooms and there they were, tossed on the kids beds in the corner outside the bedrooms.

When politely confronted about it, David said he didn’t have his glasses on and thought they were towels.

I closed out my LGE. I was so happy, although a little scared since I actually had begun to think like a man for just a few minutes. I don’t want to go there.

I think I have five presents left to wrap unless I buy more to even things up. I hate to brag, but I think if Santa Claus ever needed a work shop manager, I would be a shoe-in for the job.

