7XMOM: A medium Coke with no ice and Diet Dr. Pepper with light ice, please

My husband, David, and I are pitiful.
We’re basically good people. We can’t always figure out immediately which remote we need to use, but that doesn’t make us bad people. Just old.
There’s nothing wrong with waiting for a grandchild to come visit and fix our Roku. One of my sons says I don’t even say the word “Roku” right, but it’s a two-syllable word. How far off can I be? And we had just failed to plug in it, OK? But we pay our taxes, go to church and never, ever litter.
But we have also given in to a dark side of our souls and become addicted to soft drinks that cost a dollar. It happened gradually, as most bad habits do. I used to not even drink caffeinated drinks. I would order water, except at the one fast food place that offered caffeine-free Diet Coke. I guess I got the taste in my brain, though, and craved more.
At that time I had chronic migraines — 16 or more headaches a month — so I saved caffeine for the worst times, hoping it would help. It usually didn’t. With migraines, though, if you drink too much caffeine, it can make your headaches worse, so it was always a balancing act.
To add to my headache condition, I am have chronic cheapness, having come up in the ranks of the people who remember budgetary tight times as a child. So if the threat of a slicing pain in my head wasn’t enough to keep me from drinking soft drinks, the cost of $1.79 with no refills for drinks for seven children at fast-food restaurants was.
Then free refills happened. The cheap part of me thought I’d died and gone to heaven. Then drinks started being just a dollar and life got even more exciting.
I’ve tried to do some deep-dive research on Wikipedia on the history of free refills and the start of dollar drinks (maybe Taco Bell?), but apparently I am the only one interested in the subject.
But about the same time that McDonalds started dollar drinks in 2017 — I did find that from Forbes — my headaches got better. It was a perfect storm to disrupt the tight control I had on my thirst for carbonation.
David had retired, so he joined me in what has become almost a daily trek through drive-thrus to buy a drink to nurse the rest of the day.
When he goes out, I can expect a phone call.
“Want a drink?” he says. I don’t feel like I can refuse him. It’s not roses, but he does want to bring me a gift, so I feel like I must say yes or discourage him.
He gets the phone call when I go out.
“Want a drink?” I ask.
“Sure,” he says, as if I didn’t already know the answer. It’s like asking him if he wants ice cream at night.
This is where it starts getting sad. We have our favorite drive-thru, and apparently our indulgence has begun to precede us.
I pulled up to the speaker a couple of weeks ago to give my usual order of “A medium Coke with no ice and a Diet Dr. Pepper with light ice.”
“Do you have a husband who orders the same thing, baby?” the voice said.
“Yes,” I responded, embarrassed that my weakness now had a reputation.
And, of course, I over-explained and probably made a total fool of myself. I don’t think I mentioned the clinical trial I did for the new migraine medicine, but I would not swear to that under oath.
I determined to switch to another location of that chain and then get really brave and try another fast-food chain with a similar deal.
Then David came home one day with two drinks in hand and said, “I pulled up to the speaker and the girl said, ‘Do you want your usual, sweetie? Medium Coke with no ice and Diet Dr. Pepper with light ice?”
“You mean they can see us at the speaker?” I asked, feeling vulnerable.
“I guess so,” David said. I quickly sought solace in my soft drink.
I don’t know where to go from here. I am captive to my dollar drink habit, but I might have to be realistic and admit I am no longer anonymous in the drive-thru lines.
Fame comes with consequences, I suppose. But I hear the sound of crushed ice against the side of a cheap paper cup telling me not to care.
