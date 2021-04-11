7XMOM: A medium Coke with no ice and Diet Dr. Pepper with light ice, please

My husband, David, and I are pitiful.

We’re basically good people. We can’t always figure out immediately which remote we need to use, but that doesn’t make us bad people. Just old.

There’s nothing wrong with waiting for a grandchild to come visit and fix our Roku. One of my sons says I don’t even say the word “Roku” right, but it’s a two-syllable word. How far off can I be? And we had just failed to plug in it, OK? But we pay our taxes, go to church and never, ever litter.

But we have also given in to a dark side of our souls and become addicted to soft drinks that cost a dollar. It happened gradually, as most bad habits do. I used to not even drink caffeinated drinks. I would order water, except at the one fast food place that offered caffeine-free Diet Coke. I guess I got the taste in my brain, though, and craved more.

At that time I had chronic migraines — 16 or more headaches a month — so I saved caffeine for the worst times, hoping it would help. It usually didn’t. With migraines, though, if you drink too much caffeine, it can make your headaches worse, so it was always a balancing act.