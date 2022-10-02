 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7XMOM: A project finally finished

7xMom

Susan Elzey

I did something this evening I have never done before. I ironed sunflowers. Not real sunflowers, but silk ones. Probably not even real silk ones but pretend silk ones.

This was all part of my attempt to finish a craft in the same decade that I began it. I have a long history of starting crafts but never finishing them.

I saw a fall craft involving four canning jars painted in fall colors, wrapped in burlap and twine and holding fall flowers. I had most of the stuff, so I figured not much could go wrong.

I used to do a lot of crafts with my kids, but you know how that goes. The ideal is that you sit at the table completing your craft while they watch you, imitate you, help their siblings and sing along to the 60s hits you are playing.

The reality is “Mommy, Mommy, Mommy, Mommy, help me, the glue didn’t stick, I lost everything I need to finish, Mommy, Mommy.” The attempt finally ends when the paint is spilled and all the children are covered with glue, so you help them as best as you can and stick yours in the back of the closet to finish when they all go to college.

Ten years later you find it in the closet and really don’t care enough to finish it.

I also was in the leadership of the women’s organization of my church and helped plan many, many activities involving crafts. My women friends took many nice crafts home, but I never did. It was sort of the same thing as with the children: “Susan, where is the trash can? Susan, am I doing this right? Susan, are there any more buttons, flowers, colors of paint, etc. etc.”

Sometimes glitter was involved, and everything went downhill even faster.

But, back to my fall craft, I painted my canning jars, of which I have many from canning days gone by. Then I repainted them to get rid of the streaks. Then they sat for a day or two.

I had to buy stencils to write the letters of “fall” on the jars. Done. Then I bought burlap to stencil. Done. Whoops. The stencils were bigger than the burlap. I was not paying Amazon $12.99 for more stencils when I had bought the first ones in a dollar store.

I decided I could freehand the letters. Sort of. I had to learn how to do that without the marker bleeding. Done.

Then I had to glue the burlap around the jar. That was hard. Well, the actual gluing the burlap with super glue wasn’t as difficult as getting my fingers unglued from the spatula which I used to scrape the glue off the counter.

Then I used the nail polish remover to remove the glue on the counter, which just diluted and spread it. Then I tried soap and water and left it streaked on an area 10 times larger than I began with. Then I had to try scraping all that off. Not quite done yet, but I moved on.

I got the big mess of twine David keeps in the garage and wrapped the tops of the jars. That indeed was the easy part, except getting the knots exactly alike. Gave up on that. Done.

Then I had some autumn leaves I bought last week when flowers were 50% off at Hobby Lobby. Their flowers are gorgeous but expensive, so I always wait for the 50% off sale. Then leaves didn’t fill the jars up, so I ran to a dollar store to get cheaper-but-not-quite-as-pretty sunflowers that are probably pretend silk.

And that brings me back to the beginning, which is that the flowers were so flattened and twisted that I had to iron them. Now I’ve realized I need more leaves, so it will be back to a dollar store to get more leaves. I’ll iron them if I must.

I figure I can get this done by the time I bring out my Christmas nativity sets. One craft done.

Just in case, were there sunflowers in Bethlehem?

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.

