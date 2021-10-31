7XMOM: A total fall experience worthy of Hallmark

Last weekend my sister, Paulette, and my daughter, Jenny, went in search of an autumn Hallmark movie experience. I was along for the ride, but I, a realist, knew their dreams were not going to happen. They don’t exist except in the imaginations of Hallmark movie writers.
I need to come clean with total transparency at this point and witness that I have never really seen a Hallmark movie, Christmas or otherwise. I know, I know. Supposedly my life would be better if I had, but I haven’t.
I have watched the pilot episode of “Chesapeake Shores,” which might count, according to the descriptions Paulette and Jenny give me, but I doubt it.
First we three went to a farmer’s market, which was a little lean on booths and other expected items, but I think it is because we’re in between summer harvest and Christmas crafts. I still managed to spend $16 on mostly sugar.
Paulette and Jenny were pretending to be stressed-out New York executives visiting a small-town who happen who run into an old high school flame who is wearing blue jeans and a tool belt. The tool belt is because he is renovating an old shed into either a cozy cabin in the woods or into a beach house, depending upon the location of their fantasy land.
I think the process is that they would be attracted to the former tool-belted flame, and then through some misunderstanding at least one heart is broken. But then by the end of the show all is well, snow is falling, the cabin/beach house is finished and, surprise, surprise, they kiss and have a wonderful future together.
I found myself facing my sister and daughter in the parking lot and insisting in no uncertain terms that there is no young, handsome man building them a cabin and that snow was not about to fall.
The leaves had barely begun changing, my heavy sweatshirt was stiflingly warm and the only man in sight was selling mustard greens.
Later, David and I went with Jenny, husband Matt, and son Tyler to a local farm and pumpkin patch for a “fall experience.” Tyler is 14, the age at which he is easily embarrassed by the adults in his family. Matt tries not to disappoint.
They had come up from the Raleigh area to find a fall experience that was not overly crowded and overly priced.
“What exactly constitutes a fall experience that one might find in a Hallmark movie leading up to the snowfall and kiss?” I asked Jenny. I didn’t want to be the person in charge of plans that went awry.
“A pumpkin patch, a hayride and a corn maze!” she said.
David asked Matt if he wanted to borrow a tool belt to wear, but he said no and David didn’t have one anyway. All we have in the backyard is a fabricated steel shed, although it is close to a babbling creek. I just don’t see how, though, even if David had a tool belt, he could turn the shed into a cozy cabin.
Plus, he has previously found a snake or two in there, so my shadow will never cross that door.
At the pumpkin patch, we did go on a hayride, even if there was no hay. But that was OK. It was fun, although Jenny, always afraid of heights, was terrified we were going to overturn.
“Do you think this in compliance with all OSHA requirements?” she asked, holding on for dear life as we went down a slight hill an across a 6-inch deep creek with a tractor pulling a trailer with a flat tire.
“Sure,” we said.
“Well, if this were a cruise, we would get dropped off in the middle of an island where a bunch of dancers and crafters want money as we wait for our ride to come back in two hours,” I said.
We laughed when we were left in the middle of the pumpkin patch, but it was all right. I like to take pictures of pumpkins, even if I didn’t buy one. Over on a hill we could see a cabin but no handsome man in a tool belt who surely must have built it.
We conquered the corn maze, and Tyler even consented to get his picture taken in front of a corn stalk. The sky was magnificent.
Tyler rode a hay wagon up the hill, but David and I trekked the whole 50 yards.
It did the trick for Jenny. She happily shopped the rest of the afternoon while the rest of us watched BYU football. Then we roasted hot dogs and marshmallows around the fire pit. It sounded like fall to me.
I did the best I could to create a Hallmark movie. The only thing I could do better is to actually watch one and know what happens.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.