7XMOM: A total fall experience worthy of Hallmark

Plus, he has previously found a snake or two in there, so my shadow will never cross that door.

At the pumpkin patch, we did go on a hayride, even if there was no hay. But that was OK. It was fun, although Jenny, always afraid of heights, was terrified we were going to overturn.

“Do you think this in compliance with all OSHA requirements?” she asked, holding on for dear life as we went down a slight hill an across a 6-inch deep creek with a tractor pulling a trailer with a flat tire.

“Sure,” we said.

“Well, if this were a cruise, we would get dropped off in the middle of an island where a bunch of dancers and crafters want money as we wait for our ride to come back in two hours,” I said.

We laughed when we were left in the middle of the pumpkin patch, but it was all right. I like to take pictures of pumpkins, even if I didn’t buy one. Over on a hill we could see a cabin but no handsome man in a tool belt who surely must have built it.

We conquered the corn maze, and Tyler even consented to get his picture taken in front of a corn stalk. The sky was magnificent.

Tyler rode a hay wagon up the hill, but David and I trekked the whole 50 yards.