7XMOM: A true riches to rags big-city excursion

This column is not meant to insult anyone. If anyone should be made fun of, it should be David and me for thinking that we could find a nice hotel in a city for $55 a night. What were we thinking?
Well, I probably wasn’t thinking very clearly. I had been called to Richmond to be with my daughter, Dawn, during an icy week. I think everyone who reads my column regularly knows the ending of Dawn’s illness story. The guest house where we usually stay overnight was reserved for staff members at the care facility who couldn’t get home because of the storm.
It was understandable, and I reserved a hotel in downtown Richmond at the price of $160 a night. We don’t stay in hotels that expensive. Ever. Never. But it was close, there was another ice event supposed to occur overnight and we didn’t want to be far away. So we did it.
It was so nice, although we almost didn’t get up to our 14th floor room because the elevator was so complicated. It had buttons, but they didn’t do anything when you pushed them.
As we very tired country bumpkins contemplated this dilemma, we lucked out. A smart young’un got on and held her card — like the one David was holding in his hand — in front of a magic panel and the elevator started working.
With the use of this futuristic gizmo, we eventually reached our room and, taking a chance, held the same card up to another magic panel. We entered a really nice room with soft beds and a view of a lit-up downtown.
It was a wonderfully comfortable night, even if I didn’t partake of the $5 bottle of water.
The next night I got real.
“How does this sound?” I asked David. “It’s motel for $55 a night. It’s close to the ball park, so it can’t be too bad.” I held up my phone with a picture.
“Why is the picture not inside a room?” he asked.
“It looks like the motels we used to stay in when I was a child,” I said encouragingly. Of course, that was before Holiday Inns and motel regulations. A soft patina of memories erased my logic.
As an aside, a son of mine makes fun of my saying “motel.”
“There are not motels anymore. They are hotels,” he says.
Well, this turned out to be a Motel, with a capital “M” as in “My goodness, what were we thinking?”
We got a little nervous as we drove away from nice-looking buildings and civilization. The guy at the front desk didn’t really speak English, but that’s OK. I sincerely hope his American dream comes true.
He did a lot of holding up his thumb and saying, “Is okay, right?”
We were tired and agreed.
Then we got to the unpictured sketchy room, and the heater didn’t work and the smoke alarm was beeping. I returned to the office to ask the manager to fix the alarm.
“You want battery?” he said.
“No, I want you to fix this,” I said.
David held the chair so he could reach the alarm to pull out the battery since the maintenance man with the batteries had left for the day. Thus, we had no working smoke alarm, but he did hit the heater several times to start it.
He said several times, holding up his hopeful thumb, “Is okay, right? This is no-smoking room.” I guess that guarantees no fire, even with a faulty heater.
It was the first floor, not the 14th, so I hoped we could escape a fire.
The night was interesting — police and fire sirens back and forth, an uncomfortable bed and a battery jump between two trucks in front of our room at 2 a.m. And when I looked out to see what the commotion was, there was a girl in a wheelchair sitting in front of our door working on a laptop. It was 20 degrees outside.
I just laid back down and prayed. We survived.
I emailed my kids and told them about our night in the sketchy digs. Several of them forbid us to stay there again and said they would send money for a better room. That was nice they worried about us.
I worried about us. We had the money, but we are really cheap.
We scraped ice off the van and headed to the WaWa — that bastion of big city refreshment and excitement — for a breakfast burrito.