7XMOM: A true riches to rags big-city excursion

This column is not meant to insult anyone. If anyone should be made fun of, it should be David and me for thinking that we could find a nice hotel in a city for $55 a night. What were we thinking?

Well, I probably wasn’t thinking very clearly. I had been called to Richmond to be with my daughter, Dawn, during an icy week. I think everyone who reads my column regularly knows the ending of Dawn’s illness story. The guest house where we usually stay overnight was reserved for staff members at the care facility who couldn’t get home because of the storm.

It was understandable, and I reserved a hotel in downtown Richmond at the price of $160 a night. We don’t stay in hotels that expensive. Ever. Never. But it was close, there was another ice event supposed to occur overnight and we didn’t want to be far away. So we did it.

It was so nice, although we almost didn’t get up to our 14th floor room because the elevator was so complicated. It had buttons, but they didn’t do anything when you pushed them.

As we very tired country bumpkins contemplated this dilemma, we lucked out. A smart young’un got on and held her card — like the one David was holding in his hand — in front of a magic panel and the elevator started working.