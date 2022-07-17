7XMOM: After icky snakeskin picture, a stake wins the internet

May I be the first to announce that my husband, David, might become a social media photography star? You heard it here first.

It really is a two-parter.

David is on Facebook, but he is one of those lurkers — in a good way, of course. He keeps up with the news of his family and friends and even breaking news.

“I saw it on Facebook,” he’ll say, telling me of some happening locally or nationally. I’m the skeptic reporter, needing some kind of actual facts or an official news release from the actual organization.

About half the time I’m right, and about half the time he’s right, so we’ll keep it at that.

David occasionally posts a picture on Facebook. In fact, I was surprised he had posted so many when I just looked back to find his most famous one. His friends still talk about it.

One day in 2015 he found a snakeskin on the top of one of our big boxwoods. I do not know how that snake hung out on top of the bush and disrobed. Ick. When David held the snakeskin up, it was almost as tall as he is at 6 foot 1 inch. Ick.

He wanted to post a picture, so I took it, creeped out though I was.

His Facebook friends went crazy. He probably got 30 comments and reactions. He was quite overwhelmed and didn’t post another picture for a while. Who knows what would have happened to his life if he had?

Update: I went back and found the photo, and it was 17 comments. He looks so proud of himself in that picture, though, that I’m not going to tell him. That was a lot of comments for either of us back in 2015.

Well, our pest control man found another snakeskin in our garage yesterday. In. Our. Garage. That’s where I go to the garage refrigerator and go get my yarn tub and the Christmas decorations.

Well, where I used to go.

The opportunity was here again for David to make another mark on social media, but he declined. No picture this time. After all, this snake was ONLY 4 feet long, he said. Ick.

Now for the second part. David had opened an account on a picture-sharing website. To finish the process, he had to upload one of his photos. He opened his photos up, and the website grabbed a picture he had taken of a property stake in our woods. Yes, stake not snake.

If there is a more boring picture in the universe, I don’t want to see it. It’s literally a little piece of wood sticking up from the ground and surrounded by dead leaves.

Well, this ridiculous website has awarded that picture of a boring little stake in our woods several awards. The latest award-announcing email says David’s “passion for photography is helping ignite the passion of the community.” Wow.

I looked for his photo in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Photos of 2021, but it must have been a runner up.

Every time he checks, the photo is more and more popular. There seems to be no money reward at this point, but who knows what is in the future for him?

Meanwhile we have a snakeskin stretched out in his garage. A friend of ours is going to get it after he gets out of COVID-19 quarantine. Why? Does his wife know this? Is he trying to publish of picture of him holding it and push David’s stake picture out of the, well, picture?

I think there’s a link in the award announcement emails we can click on to find out what David’s notoriety can bring us, but he hasn’t yet. I just know there is someone sitting at a computer somewhere like downtown Manhattan waiting to get an email reply back from David, so this picture of a stake can be beamed across the universe.

I’m going to write the book and get famous myself. The title is going to be something like “You Can’t Fake a Stake and a Snake.” Catchy, huh?