7XMOM: All I want is to be a rich influencer

I want to be an influencer. Supposedly an influencer is someone who has power and authority to influence the shopping habits of people. I think influencers get rich along the way too. That’s the part I’m especially interested in.

Raising seven kids and now babysitting for 20-some grandchildren, I struggle to have kids recognize my power and authority, but maybe I was just faking it all along and they knew it. I had a Facebook memory pop up recently in which I recorded that a granddaughter — one of four I was babysitting with — said to me, “I thought that when you came to babysit, Grandma, you were going to be fun, but mostly you are just scary.”

I’m not sure why I was scary. I thought I was more along the lines of a benign authority figure who baked good cookies and liked to play games.

Since it doesn’t seem to be babysitting, I’m going to have to figure how what areas I can influence people. Once I do that, maybe I can figure out how to make money from it.

I’d really like to influence people on the proper way to load a dishwasher in a timely manner. I may be wrong, but it seems like dirty dishes fail to make the full trip to the dishwasher and wind up in a sink in most of the homes I visit.

“Why don’t you just rinse the dishes and put them in the dishwasher?” I ask.

The usual two answers are “Because it’s not my job this week to load the dishwasher” or “The dishwasher is full of clean dishes.”

I have no retort for that. It’s easier to just load the dishwasher or put the clean dishes away myself than to be an influencer.

I’d like to influence my kids to live closer to home. But I’ve tried to do that for years, and now my baby girl is moving to Portugal with her husband and five kids. That’s influencing gone the wrong way.

I did point out to her this week on the phone as she complained about the 7 inches of new snow, gray skies and 29-degree temperature she had in Utah that I was sitting on the deck with the dogwoods in bloom, the grass green, the birds chirping and an 80-degree temperature.

Nope. They are still moving to Portugal, not Virginia.

I influenced one of my column readers as far as shopping a couple of weeks ago, however.

I was at a self-checkout in Walmart when a man rolled his cart up to me and said, “I have a bone to pick with you.”

A little intimidated, I said bravely, “And who are you?”

He said, “I read your column and you said fudge tracks ice cream was so good. So I got some, and now I’ve gained 15 pounds.”

Relieved, I said, “Isn’t it good?”

He pointed to some of the fudge tracks in his shopping cart and agreed.

I should have known that out of all the things I can influence people to do it’s to gain weight.

I think I have a long history of being non-influential.

Daddy was in the Army, and we moved frequently. My sister, Paulette, would immediately have boyfriends and school offices. We have a picture of her in the sixth grade on the stage with a big sign with her name on it.

When I moved, I would get bullied, and then when I got tired of being called chubby, I developed an eating disorder during my teenage years.

And the only time I ran for a school office was in the ninth grade. I ran a clean campaign of junior high reform and kindness to all.

My opponent, who also was my crush’s girlfriend, was named “Chris Campbell.” For our speeches she dressed up as a Campbell soup can, sang something silly and roundly defeated me.

If you can’t win against a girl dressed in a soup can, just how much of an influencer could you possibly hope to be?

But I would be happy to skip the influencing part and just get to the money making part. Maybe if I dressed up as a half-gallon of fudge tracks ice cream?

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.