7XMOM: All roads and conversations lead to biscuits

It seems like I write a column every year about biscuits. Or maybe it’s every month. However often it is, it is time again.

All but one of my kids were in town week before last, so we spent a lot of time around the table talking, eating and laughing. Of course, we pull out the old growing-up stories, which my son Brady says have a grain of truth but have grown into myths, especially the ones about him and his pockets. And that’s all I say or I will get in trouble.

But whatever the basis of the stories or how big a myth they’ve become, all conversations end up on the subject of biscuits. My kids can talk about and eat biscuits endlessly.

Most of them live in states that do not specialize in biscuits. Utah is a biscuit desert. No Biscuitville, Bojangles or Hardee's.

The Arkansas kids don’t have biscuit restaurants either. There is a restaurant with “biscuit” in the title and I got all excited about going there one morning with my daughter-in-law and her friends, only to find the biscuit was merely a side, not the main meal. And it was dry. I feel a little sadness each time I drive by there now.