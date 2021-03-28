7XMOM: All roads and conversations lead to biscuits

It seems like I write a column every year about biscuits. Or maybe it’s every month. However often it is, it is time again.
All but one of my kids were in town week before last, so we spent a lot of time around the table talking, eating and laughing. Of course, we pull out the old growing-up stories, which my son Brady says have a grain of truth but have grown into myths, especially the ones about him and his pockets. And that’s all I say or I will get in trouble.
But whatever the basis of the stories or how big a myth they’ve become, all conversations end up on the subject of biscuits. My kids can talk about and eat biscuits endlessly.
Most of them live in states that do not specialize in biscuits. Utah is a biscuit desert. No Biscuitville, Bojangles or Hardee's.
The Arkansas kids don’t have biscuit restaurants either. There is a restaurant with “biscuit” in the title and I got all excited about going there one morning with my daughter-in-law and her friends, only to find the biscuit was merely a side, not the main meal. And it was dry. I feel a little sadness each time I drive by there now.
I know when I pick the kids up from the Greensboro airport we have to stop at the Bojangles where Cone Boulevard intersects U.S. 29. And so it begins and continues and continues until we stop at the same Bojangles as we drop them off to fly home.
No one really agrees which is the best biscuit; each kid has his or her own opinion. So it’s a constant testing and comparing them. All conversations lead to biscuit banter. You think they’ve finished talking about them and then you realize somehow the conversation about the relatives who have passed on or the varieties of grass everyone grows has led back to biscuits.
Brady touts his “biscuit trilogy” of butter biscuit, cheese biscuit and chicken biscuit. They endless compare whether a light biscuit is too light and a regular biscuit too hard. Butter or not on the top?
My youngest daughter, Mary Susan, talks about blueberry biscuits, comparing the virtues of freeze-dried blueberries versus fresh blueberries. Lemon flavoring in the icing or not? To grate or not grate the chilled butter?
She has a baking blog (#bakingitbeautiful on Instagram) and was recently invited to bake something on a Utah morning TV show. We discussed various things she could bake and eventually and inevitably came back to blueberry biscuits. The hostess was delighted and stuffed her mouth on camera.
“Why don’t y’all just start a chain of biscuit restaurants in Utah and Arkansas and make us all rich?” I keep saying, with the emphasis on the “us.” I offer to write about the biscuits. My conversations always seem to end with how my kids can get rich and share with me in my retirement years.
The last day they were in town I was left with two Arkansas sons and one Utah daughter. We got in the truck to go visit my mother.
Brady had just talked to his wife and told her that he had eaten so much over the weekend, he didn’t know when he would want to eat again. Well, it was as soon as he got in the truck.
“Biscuits?” Brady said.
“I’m starving,” Mary Susan said.
So we headed up Piney Forest Road. Bojangles had been the biscuit run on Saturday and there was still a Bojangles cup in the truck. First we stopped at Hardee’s for butter and cheese biscuits, my personal favorite.
Then we ran an errand and on the way back, the butter biscuits settled in the tummy, we joined the lane wending its way through the drive through at Biscuitville for the bacon, egg and cheese biscuits.
I texted my daughter-in-law to tell her that Brady had somehow found room for several biscuits. Going through a drive-through with him is always interesting. My first part of the order adds up to $4, then “Anything else?” and the order jumps up to $18.59.
I’m going to Arkansas next week. To biscuit or not to biscuit? At times I have run through airports with a stack of biscuits in bags banging against my knees.
Or maybe I’ll just check Mary Susan’s blog and bake my own blueberry biscuits and make me rich all by myself.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.