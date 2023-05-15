My sister, Paulette, and I lost our mother 10 days ago. She had never really recovered fully from a perforated ulcer last summer, and in the week before her death had taken a turn for the worse.

Just as she had requested, her six remaining grandchildren spoke at her funeral. If you read my column regularly, you know that my oldest daughter, Dawn, who had cerebral palsy, passed away two years ago. Mother and Dawn adored each other. Mother was a devoted mother and grandmother with a sharp wit. We always knew she was our fiercest protector and cheerleader.

One memory of her love for me happened when I was 10; it has always epitomized how fiercely she loved us. We had moved to Germany, and I had a big, mean teacher. He really was. I, a perfect child, if I may say, had to stay after school twice, once because I put my foot out in the aisle, which was not allowed, and one day after recess I was so hot and thirsty that I broke the rule we weren’t allowed to stop at the water fountain. I looked around, didn’t see him and broke line to get a drink of water.

He yelled, “Dean! Get back in line.” (This was a military school, hence the last name and order.) So I did, and I had to stay after school. It was devastating.

My previously perfect grades began to fall, and I was bringing home, gasp, Cs. One almost impossible assignment that I remember is when we had to memorize all the state capitals one night for a test the next day. Mother stayed up late helping me learn them all, trying to make a way to remember them. I still think of “Boys eat (Boise) Idaho potatoes” and “Helena, Montana,” said in a sing-song rhythm.

After a while Mother got so upset about my grades that she gathered up all my previous outstanding report cards, marched over to the school and into the principal’s office and threw them down on his desk, demanding, “Please tell me why my child who has always gotten As is suddenly getting Cs.”

Things improved for me not long after that.

Throughout the years, I have felt deep love and gratitude to Mother for all the years she helped me with Dawn. She was the only person who loved Dawn as much as I did and whom I trusted to take care of her.

In the 22 years Dawn lived in Richmond in a wonderful place called “The Virginia Home,” Mother and I made at least 850 trips to see her. At first we took turns going separately, then at some point we decided to drive together, taking turns driving. Then Mother got older, and I did all the driving, picking her up at 6:15 on mostly Saturday mornings.

At first I blew my horn for Mother at her home, and she walked out to my car to get in, then she used a walker, and the last few years I went inside to put her in a wheelchair to go. Sadly, her last visits with Dawn were through a window because of COVID.

Once Mother was sitting by Dawn and feeding her, as she always did. She looked at Dawn and said, “Why do you like me so much?” Dawn, with difficulty, raised up her arm, grabbed Mother around the neck, and in her broken way of speaking said, “I wuv oo, Mom.”

In her dementia in recent years, Mother would forget we had lost Dawn and would ask me if I was sure Dawn was warm enough or when I would see her again. Sometimes I just didn’t remind her. Other times she would remember after she asked and say, “That’s right. I keep forgetting we lost Dawn.”

I had planned on telling Mother the Friday she passed away during the night how grateful I am for her helping me so much for so long with Dawn and ask her to give Dawn a big hug from me when she saw her, but I waited too late. I have confidence, however, she knew that and would hug Dawn, even if I didn’t ask.

I like to picture Dawn and Mother enjoying the company of Kenny Rogers and Elvis for Dawn and Andy Griffith and Matt Dillon for Mother.

I will always be grateful for our good mother, and when we meet again I will tell her.