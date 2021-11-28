7XMOM: Am I really smart enough for this car?

As I’ve said before, David and I are not people who get a new-to-us car very often. But we saved up for a good down payment and bought a cute Rogue Sport back in September.

I am really beginning to wonder, however, if I am smart enough to have a new car with new-fangled stuff in it.

First of all, buying the car changed the color of every car in America. When I was driving the silver van, every car in the Walmart parking lot was silver. Now that I have a dark gray car, every car in the Walmart parking lot has become a cute little dark gray one.

Hence, my situation the other day that almost made me turn myself and my keys into the DMV.

The back story is that I decided to make pies this year with homemade pie crust, and then I thought my crust was a little tough. (Please, don’t send recipes. I overworked the dough.) So then I went to buy pumpkin pies at Sam’s Club, and they were out. Then I went to most every grocery store to buy pie crusts, and there were none to be found.

A blessing in disguise, I suppose, found me in Martinsville at my neurologist for my decades-long struggle with headaches, so I went to Kroger. I found pie crusts and bought them and a couple of other things. So far, so good.