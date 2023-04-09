Occasionally I use David and myself to point out eternal truths about the differences between men and women. Here’s another attempt. In this case, I’m illustrating the difference between a man and woman’s brain.

For example, we were recently driving out of my daughter’s neighborhood in the Raleigh area of North Carolina, and I was in a deep pool of angst for at least a mile. It’s a nice neighborhood of newer upper middle class homes. The homes are all attractive but do not have big yards. The neighbors live close to each other.

We live in a house built in the 70s in the middle of 10 acres of yard and woods, so it’s quite different than my daughter’s neighborhood.

As we left, David was driving, and I was thinking.

Here’s how my thoughts went: “I like this neighborhood, but the yards are real close. Would I be able to stand living so close to other people? Would they like me? Would I have lots of friends? Would someone walk with me in the morning?

“Why don’t I live in a neighborhood like this? Is it because I had such a big family? What if I hadn’t had so many children? What if I’d never moved from Utah when I was 20? How did I wind up back in Danville anyway? Would I live close to my grandchildren if I lived in a neighborhood like this? Would I have become a rich and famous writer? Will I die alone, far, far away from any of my children?”

David interrupted my thoughts to point out a shrub in one of the yards.

“That’s the bush you wondered about,” he said.

And I really think that was all he was thinking.

I was falling apart right beside him, doubting every decision I had ever made, and he was living in the present and, to tell the truth, was a lot happier than I was. I didn’t want to tell him that I wasn’t going to try to find one of those pretty bushes and plant it in our yard because apparently my whole life could fall apart any minute and he’d be left to keep that bush alive after I was gone.

We made it out of the neighborhood, and the necessity of listening to the GPS, plus making a left turn in a busy spot, distracted me. It didn’t calm me down, but it distracted me.

But then we drove past a big water tower.

“That’s a big water tower,” I said.

David agreed. Then I think he went on to think about which lane was getting ready to end. (Answer: whichever one we are in down there in the Raleigh area.)

I, on the other hand, was overwhelmed by questions about water towers.

“How many gallons do you think that holds?” I asked him.

Then I thought “Where does that water come from anyway? Where is it going? How many houses use it? There’s been a drought. Do you think it’s been hard to keep it full? And couldn’t somebody put poison in it? I hope nobody ever makes me climb one of those. How much money would someone have to pay me to climb that?”

David had no answers, so I didn’t even ask. I’m sure he had started thinking about something sports by the time we passed the tower.

That’s the way my mind worked on a peaceful drive back to Danville.

I don’t think the term “nervous breakdown” is used anymore in the mental health community, so I’m not sure what my diagnosis would be. Maybe I’m just an inquisitive investigative journalist personality, asking questions no one wants to or is able to answer.

Or maybe I’ve raised too many 3-year-olds asking “Why, Mommy? Why?” over and over ad infinitum.

One of my 3-year-old kids asked me so many questions once that I said, “Why do you ask so many questions?”

She replied, “Cuz, Mommy. I need to learn stuff.”

Maybe I need to learn stuff. Or maybe every woman overthinks this way? It’s the Mommy Brain all grown up. I think the answer is I need a snack and a nap. That’s the answer I’m going with.