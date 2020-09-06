7XMOM: Am I too old to become a cable TV technician?

A couple of weeks ago my 88-year-old mother said, “I need a new TV. The sound keeps going out on mine.”
I said, “OK, I’ll go buy you a new one.”
“No, no,” she said. “It’s fine. It’s probably just my cable.”
Repeat this conversation several times the next couple of weeks, and I finally stood up and said, “I’m going to buy a TV.”
I measured the old TV and the space in the entertainment center my daddy made. I measured everything but the diagonal of the TV.
That’s OK, I thought, as I reached the store. I know the Pythagorean Theorem from Miss Dalton’s 10-grade geometry class where I stared at the back of the boy I had an unrequited crush on.
(He called me years ago and wanted to know if I was married, thank you very much. I was. Ha.)
When I squared the sum of the two sides of Mother’s old TV, it equaled 500 inches. I needed a 500-inch TV.
Actually, it would be easier to find than a 24-inch TV in today’s society of huge TVs. And easier than figuring out what the square root of 500 is, which is what my husband said I needed.
What I really needed was the 12-inch black-and-white TV with rabbit ears I took to my first year of college so I could watch Petticoat Junction after class.
So I got a 24-inch TV, the next size being 32 inches. What a pitiful little TV in the big entertainment center.
“Mother, if anyone comes to visit, they will accuse us of elder abuse,” I said. “I’m going to get a bigger one.”
Back to buy a 32-inch TV, which turned out to be about 2 inches too big to fit into the space. I specifically asked for a not-smart TV but every TV is now smart, as in smarter than anyone old enough to draw Social Security.
This could turn into six-part miniseries, so suffice it to say I had to call David to help me move furniture around and the entertainment center is no longer housing the TV.
It is now on the antique dry sink that my great-great-uncle bought that matched the bedroom set my uncle gave to the girl he had a crush on in school but didn’t marry. (Ill-fated crushes must run in the family.)
I decided to put the new little TV in the bedroom, which basically doubled my problems.
I called what shall be known as The Service Provider. Thirty minutes later I finally talked to a human who told me I needed a new cable box and to bring the old one in. I did. Repeat these calls at least three times throughout the afternoon.
Then I took the wrong thing in at first. Mother told me the right one was a VCR and I believed her.
So two trips to The Service Provider later, I tried to hook everything up with the result my mother was disconnected from both TV services and the internet. With no hope in my heart, I scheduled a technician to come two days later. I then faced my mother, who would be without her soap operas, game shows and Facebook for two days.
“But I have the bedroom TV,” she kept saying.
“Yes, you do, but no service,” I said. “Come live with us.”
That wasn’t an option she liked.
I finally called a friend from church and, thankfully, he came over. Thank you, Doug. He was a whirl and within 5 minutes had restored the internet. My only redeeming value was that I knew what and where an HDMI cable was.
I also learned that no matter how many times you scream “customer service representative” into the phone, you still have to go through all the useless options to get to a human. And that new remotes are not made for senior citizens. And that change is not easy when you are 88. And that causing cable catastrophe is really easy at 66.
After seven hours of struggle, I still have to get a new cable box for the bedroom TV. My friend says he’ll come back today. I have to put Mother’s house back together, tape up some buttons on the remote control and probably stay on hold another couple of hours with The Service Provider to get some number.
The next time I hear the words “I need a new TV,” I’m running away. It looks like my 10-grade crush has aged well as a rich, hippie scuba diver and has retired to an island.
But no regrets. Except that maybe I had become a cable TV technician instead of a writer.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
