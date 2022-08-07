 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7XMOM

7XMOM: An ode to my family room

7xMom

Susan Elzey

This column is an ode to my family room. I have loved it since I saw it back in 1987, a month before my youngest child was born.

Our family needed room for seven children, so we went to an open house, not knowing how blessed we were to be. There we were with four rowdy boys, a daughter in a wheelchair, another quiet daughter and me obviously very pregnant. The realtor hosting the open house did not even say hello to us. I suppose we didn’t look promising.

So we explored on our own. The family room downstairs took our breath away. It was spacious and had a wonderful wood stove and fireplace. The house itself was in the middle of 10 acres of land and had a swimming pool. Wow.

I had been searching for a large enough home, but only one realtor had answered voicemails for a “home large enough for seven children.” I called her and told her we had found it and asked if she would help us buy it. Thank you, Laura Lewis.

I have continued to love the family room through the years. David and I love to eat dinner down there in our old, soft recliners in the wintertime with a blazing fire.

There are also two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs, which is perfect for the kids to now bring the grandkids home.

My kids used to love the room too. Basically, they’d take their friends down there, and as long as they weren’t bugging me and were relatively quiet, I would leave them alone. It was the go-to place when they were teenagers. I’d only venture down there occasionally to dig the plates and cups from under the couches or if someone was crying loudly.

I never knew which of my kids’ friends would be sleeping on the couches.

When my oldest daughter was dating and engaged, I sent the much younger Mary Susan down there to chaperone. I tease my daughter and son-in-law now about that.

Once the room had a ping-pong table; now it doesn’t. Once it had a hockey game; now it doesn’t. Once it had a bean bag chair; now it doesn’t. Once it had a VCR; now it doesn’t.

The room is now in the grandchildren phase of its existence. It has a wall painted as a chalkboard, which I probably wouldn’t do again. It has a small trampoline that holds 100 pounds. It has a treadmill used as a coat rack. It also still has that wonderful warming fireplace.

Last week it had up to eight grandchildren sleeping down there. I have collected sleeping accommodations over the years. I figure we’ll be a refugee camp when the world gets in really bad shape one day, so I never throw a blanket or spread away. My daughter folded 26 of them before leaving. They were all on the floor, of course.

There’s a pullout bed in the couch, a couch, a twin bed and futon in the corner, a couple of sleeping bags, a trundle bed, a crib mattress and a blowup mattress that died last week.

Before the kids came, I planned where everyone could sleep. It was a useless effort. They all wanted to sleep somewhere else. Two little ones wound up in the recliners. Their backs will pay when they are older. One little one took the whole couch bed to herself. One slept in the trampoline.

That was one configuration. Toward the end, the cousins were such good friends they wanted to sleep closer together than the large room allowed, so my son took couch cushions from upstairs and downstairs, made beds and moved everyone closer together. I’m glad they like each other.

Another night the teenagers and one 9-year-old wannabe-a-teenager threw a movie party downstairs with Dollar Tree party dishes and way too much candy and chips. They will remember it fondly, and I’m glad.

The room was a wreck after everyone left, but I’ve learned that once the kids and grandkids leave, the house goes back to its state of neatness and loneliness.

What’s left over can be puzzling, though. I put the remaining clutter in a pile. It was a torn blanket David pulled out from under a chair, an empty Bojangles box, a book on the history of Rome, an acrylic painting of the universe, a bag of rice and an SGA T-shirt.

My mother used to call it an “onslaught” when I would bring my children over to her house. I think that’s what my family room is waiting for now. An onslaught again.

And maybe I am too.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.

