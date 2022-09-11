7xmom: An old person’s guide to being an old Danvillian

Someone cornered me in the library at church a while ago and asked me how long a person had to live in Danville to be considered an “old person,” which for that conversation meant “feel like one belongs to this community.”

I took a wild guess and said eight to 10 years. I think his family was approaching six or seven years living here, so he didn’t have far to go and seemed relieved.

In looking back, I’ve decided there was another factor that determines whether you are a “new person in Danville” or “an old person.” That is whether you are going to stay here or move on to other pastures just when everyone is getting to know you and love you. Hate it when that happens.

Or maybe it’s a generational thing. When my mother was in the hospital last week, we talked with her surgeon about how long he had been practicing in Danville. He said he wasn’t originally from Danville, but he now has a son back, also practicing medicine, and that son has children, so their family has three generations here and he feels like he belongs, i.e., is an old person. My words, not his.

So maybe it’s a number of gall bladders in one family you have removed that makes you an “old” person.

David and I talked about it and came up with some Danville history that could help a person determine whether he or she is “new” or “old” to the area. I’ve been here since 1968 except for a few years ago during the 70s, and David has been here since 1981.

Recalling the memories helped confirm we are “old people” here. (David still has his gall bladder, though.)

If you remember when there wasn’t a biscuit traffic jam on Riverside Drive or Piney Forest in the morning, you have been here a while because biscuit lines have been here a while. I suspect they will be here for a quite a while longer too.

Blame the traffic snarl on COVID-19 like everything else is, but stay in the left lane going north on Piney Forest or east on Riverside. Or just get in the line, order your biscuit and pay your dues to be an old person.

Do you still say “Smurf Bridge”? I can’t remember how long it’s been since the Robertson Bridge was painted Smurf blue, but if you remember it not blue, then blue, then not blue again, you are probably an old person. Apparently the real Smurf River Bridge is located in the Smurf Forest with the real Smurfs of 1981. Just be careful what you ask your GPS.

Then there was the Danville event in 2008 when the Long Mill building burned down. So many people came out to gawk at it, including yours truly, that the Union Street Bridge was closed to traffic so people could safely stand and watch. Old people remember. Google it and find some pictures if you want to join our collective memory. It might count.

Lots of old Danvillians use “used-to-be” directions too. Those lights on U.S. 58 East will forever be known to old people as “where the Milton lights used to be.” I’ve lived at my house for 35 years and until a few years ago, I gave directions to people to turn where The Surf restaurant used to be. Everybody knew it, but slowly that became an optometrist office and then a home health care office, so now I just say turn at the muffler family. (If you know where that it is, you get some bonus points on this quiz.)

I knew I was an old person last Monday when David and I went to walk at the mall, and there wasn’t a crowd there on Labor Day. There “used to be” a crowd, and I was always there with my seven children when school used to start the day after Labor Day. People would flock to the mall for last-minute school shopping and the hot dog special at Hills.

It used to be a highlight of my year since school started the next day, and my kids climbed on that wonderful big, yellow school bus that would take them away for a few hours.

In conclusion and to prove my point, the person who asked me about being accepted as an old person, is moving from Danville at the end of the year. And that pretty much answered the question and proved my point.