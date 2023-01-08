7XMOM: And so it goes, and so it goes

Between us, David and I have 32 grandchildren. Twenty-three of them are “mine,” and the other nine “his.” We’ve been grandparents now for 22 years. I’m an older and somewhat tireder babysitter, but I still try my best to help.

It’s hard to believe, but our first grandchild got married last week. Her name is Ashlyne, and she’s smart, sweet, kind and beautiful. She is the daughter of my daughter Jenny, and while she’s not the oldest grandchild, she is the first to find her one, true love and marry him.

His name is Porter, and we absolutely love him. In fact, Jenny and I decided when the romance was just beginning that if she broke up with him, we would both be heartbroken. It’s like we’ve always known him and had him as part of our family.

His family is from Utah, and in a speech at the reception, Porter’s dad shared how after Porter returned from his church mission several years ago, he wanted to find a wonderful girl to marry, but things just didn’t work out for him in that department.

So one of his brothers started praying every day that God would help him find a wonderful girl to love and marry. His dad said God had been waiting to send them Ashlyne.

The wedding day was all so sweet. It was an exquisitely happy feeling to be watching the first bride and groom of the generation dancing while I bounced the youngest and probably last grandchild of ours to be born on my lap.

With the first marriage of that generation going on, it seemed like the subject of age came up often. Everyone was feeling older and remembering when they were younger.

My second oldest son is in his early 40s with three kids 7 and under, one of them the 8-month-old I was bouncing. That son’s a talker, and I always know what’s on his mind. I can’t even remember what he was ranting about on the phone the other day with me, but he started asking why “you old people” did something or rather.

“Don’t blame us,” I said. “We don’t like getting old. We just can’t help it, and you can’t either. It happens.”

I used to rant too, and then one day I realized no one really likes getting older, unless you are an almost 4-year-old. Those were the days that birthdays couldn’t come around fast enough. Then you can’t stop them unless you stop breathing, and people don’t usually want to do that. I sort of thought people chose to be old people, so anything that happened was their own fault. An older me found out I was oh so wrong.

We had a group of people in their 50s and 60s over to dinner a while back and wouldn’t you know it, the talk turned to managing elderly parents and a comparison of nursing homes. Three of us have parents in nursing homes, to our dismay.

“Next time we need to find some different subjects to talk about,” I thought. I planned Pictionary with Christmas songs the next time, which went well, and even those who knelt on the floor to draw on the white board could get back up on their own. Yay for us!

Another thing that happened over Christmas was that Mark, one of my sons from Arkansas, was here for the wedding, so I decided to give him a little birthday party since he’s turning 40 on the 12th of January. Forty? He’s in the group of my kids I think of as the younger ones.

I baked him his favorite cake and, as a surprise, invited one of his childhood best friends and his wife to come up from Greensboro. Mark was happy about all that and then ...

Conversation around the dinner table turned to hip replacements, gall bladders, sleep apnea and on and on.

At a lull in the conversation, Mark looked around and said, “Thanks for the happy birthday party.”

We all laughed, then moved on to the next ailment and/or memory.

Birthdays, weddings, Christmas, family prayers, babies, cousins, tears and laughter. We did it all. As Billy Joel sings in a song, mostly about a broken heart, but applicable to life in general, “And so it goes, and so it goes.”