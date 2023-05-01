David and I have a nice little pastime we probably share with a lot of families in the evening. We watch “Jeopardy!” together and try to play along.

I used to watch “Jeopardy!” every evening years ago, but had gotten out of the habit until I heard that Prince Harry and Meghan like to watch “Jeopardy!” every evening. Yes, he is still technically a prince, according to Google, even though he doesn’t do princely things anymore.

Apparently watching “Jeopardy!” is not a princely thing. I now have one thing in common with a royal.

So I picked it back up a couple of years ago and got interested in all the “Jeopardy!” champs. I don’t understand how some people know so much, but I’m hoping it will rub off on me at this stage of life and keep forgetfulness at bay.

Now what was I saying?

David spent his career as a mechanical engineer, so I always assume he will know the building and science-related categories. He also carries around a tremendous amount of baseball facts and history as well as other sports trivia.

As a teenager, I anticipated life as an academic sort, maybe a university English professor. But then I wanted a big family, and I took that fork in the road. The letters after my name became “SAHM” (stay-at-home mom) instead of Ph.D.

As a nod to my former academic days, I do well in the “Jeopardy!” category of Latin and poetry. I sometimes can hold my own in literature, but there’s a lot of literature in the world. I will give you a clue, though — one of the answers is usually Thoreau or Emerson and another one Langston Hughes. So just keep guessing one of those and you’ll be right at least occasionally.

Amazingly, I also seem to do well in the liquor or alcohol category, even though I don’t drink. Ever. I don’t even drink coffee or tea. I do enjoy a lightly iced Diet Dr. Pepper, but that has never been a category that I recall.

I don’t even think I ever watched that Tom Cruise movie “Cocktail,” so I don’t understand my proficiency in that category.

I also do well in the category of medicine, illnesses, diagnoses, surgeries and bodily harm. That cache of knowledge, I believe, is a blessing from raising seven children. One educational day I took a group of kids to the pediatrician, and one was diagnosed with scarlet fever, one had ear infections and one had chicken pox. I came home and within 15 minutes one had climbed up on a rack in the storage room and sliced open his leg, requiring the rescue squad, trip to the ER and many stitches.

So I get the medical knowledge honestly. Yes, I am wise, but it’s wisdom born in pain (mostly that of my kids), as Helen Reddy would sing.

Other than those categories, I can’t consistently get all the answers in any other category. I feel dumb after each show.

When the new season started, I knew the first Final Jeopardy, so I decided I would keep track of how many Final Jeopardy questions I knew all season. I think that first question/answer was “Ralph Waldo Emerson drank this alcoholic drink while recovering from an appendectomy.”

Just teasing, Emerson might have gone to his grave with his appendix, for all I really know.

Well, at the end of the first week I had racked up one correct answer, so I quit keeping track.

Then I decided to take the 15-minute long Anytime Jeopardy test online to decide once and for all whether I could be a “Jeopardy!” champ. I was able to answer one out of the first three questions and then I got all mixed up, time was up and I decided I didn’t want to go on “Jeopardy!” anyway.

I did meet Ken Jennings years ago at a work convention of my son’s in Salt Lake City right after Ken’s championship. He was playing against attendees in a mockup “Jeopardy!” game. I got picked after jumping up and down and screaming my head off.

And, yes, I answered one question faster than he did.

So that’s enough. On those evenings I feel dumb after watching “Jeopardy!”, which is most of them, I remember my moment of “Jeopardy!” glory years ago and feel just fine. I wonder if Ken remembers me.