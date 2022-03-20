7XMOM: And then I remember and am grateful

I woke up last night too hot because of the heavy blanket I had pulled over me a couple of hours before. But then I remembered the people in Ukraine who have been underground with no heat for days and days, and I was grateful for my covers.

I fussed about not having enough clothes I really liked as I chose what to wear today. But then I remembered I had more than what fits in a backpack, and I was grateful for the clothes I had.

I ate a piece of banana bread I had baked and remarked it wasn't as good as what I remembered from childhood. But then I remembered I have two pantries, three freezers and two refrigerators stocked with food, and I was grateful for the choices.

I stayed a little longer in bed with a headache and bemoaned my condition. But then I remembered I was safe in a nice, soft bed, and I was grateful I wasn’t on the floor.

I looked at what I have to do today and wondered how I would get it all done. But then I remembered I have a choice today of what I can do and where I can go in a nice, comfortable car, and I was grateful for my tasks.

I thought with a sigh about my carpet that needs to be vacuumed and my refrigerator that could be wiped out. But then I remembered I have a nice, intact house, and I was grateful to be in it.

I thought about the phone call last night I had with one of my sons when we talked for almost a half an hour. Wisely, I kept myself from complaining that I thought it had been a few too many days since I had talked to him. But I remembered that in Ukraine all four of my sons would be away from their wives, children and me and serving as soldiers, leaving their desks and lucrative jobs to pick up a weapon, and I was grateful my sons were not fighting.

I stood in front of the picture window of our dining room yesterday and griped about the rain that had ruined the walk I had planned for the afternoon. But then I remembered I was in a nice, dry house and not dodging bombs as I walked miles in freezing rain toward an unknown future in a foreign country, and I was grateful for rain to water the grass.

I am recovering from a fall out in Utah when I was sick, got weak and fainted, injuring my neck. It was a difficult couple of days. But when I hurt I remember I had a safe, fully functioning hospital emergency department with caring doctors, tests and medicines to help me, and I am grateful for medical care.

I sent a text to my husband yesterday asking him if he needed anything at the grocery store. He didn’t see it until I was already finished, and, yes, he needed some things. I dreaded a trip back to the store. But then I remembered I have a store to go back to with stocked shelves and money to buy exactly what we need and want, and I was grateful I could shop.

In my religion, we believe that we lived with God before we were born into this world with a veil of forgetfulness placed between that world and this one. In that way we walk with faith as we hopefully make good choices and live righteous lives.

I always wonder what I did in the previous world or what decisions I made there that affected what my life is on this earth, but I am always aware and thankful that I was born into a loving family in favorable circumstances and that I was born an American. When I forget how blessed I am, I try to remember and be grateful.

Please, Heavenly Father, bless Ukraine and her people as much as I am blessed and help us all to help them.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.