I’ve decided I should move to either the North or the South Pole.

I’ve never been sure about what constitutes either of those, though. Does one have land, albeit frozen, and the other doesn’t? Apparently, I missed a good geography class in the many years of my education because I never know any geography questions on Jeopardy about the Poles.

But I have thought about it many times, and I really think I could live in either of those places and never have to make a left turn. I could make all right turns, driving in a square, and see everything. I love a cute penguin. I hate left turns.

For years I had to make a left turn off of Piney Forest Road to get onto the road where we live. Then a stoplight was put up there, probably 25 years ago, but for years people, used to making a left turn when traffic was clear, forgot about the stoplight and made left turns on a red light.

“Are you crazy?” I thought. “We finally have a stoplight with a left-turn green light to help us and you forget all about it.” I loved that light.

It’s crazy down in North Carolina because there are left-turn green lights, but they change pretty fast to a blinking yellow left-turn arrow. I hate those. If you have to make a light blink to alert everyone to watch for cars before you turn, then it’s too dangerous, and you need to keep the non-blinking green one longer.

No one has ever acknowledged my yelling at the lights down in North Carolina, however. They must think I am just another one of those crazy Virginians come from up north who doesn’t know how to drive.

My kids think I’m crazy to complain about anything with the traffic in Danville, even making left turns onto Piney Forest Road, especially during the early-morning biscuit hours or the 4:45 to 5 rush on Friday afternoons.

Two of my children live in the Raleigh area. Enough said about that. One lives in Utah where traffic has become horrendous along the I-15 corridor.

Well, that’s unless you find a right lane that doesn’t have any traffic so you drive along, wondering why no one is in the lane with you. Then you realize that Utah has really wide shoulders on their highways, and you are actually driving down the right shoulder past a bazillion cars. Thank goodness one of them was not a police car. (Relating this for a friend.)

Two sons live in Bentonville, Arkansas, which has traffic more along the lines of Danville, but getting worse. A new highway is actually being built to handle the traffic headed to the new, humongous Walmart home office being built.

Too much left-turn stress for me. I hated waiting to make a left-turn today from Wendell Scott Drive onto Arnett Boulevard. Usually it’s OK, but today I must have waited for 12 cars to go by. I was about to change to a right turn, then a right turn into the Starmont area, then a right turn onto Audubon, then a right turn onto Piney Forest, then a right turn onto Arnett to get where I had to go 100 yards after my left turn.

And if we think the morning biscuit commute is bad, just wait until the casino traffic gets here. Not excited about that.

I don’t know what to do about my left-turn anxiety. Maybe there is some type of left-turn yoga I could learn, or I could hire a driver if I anticipate a left turn, or introduce a federal bill to ban left turns.

Or just move to either the North or South Pole and go around in squares for the rest of my life. What’s a little frostbite?