7XMOM: At what point does foot stomping just not work?

David and I just finished babysitting with our pretty little 2-year old granddaughter, Mary Maple. (Her dad, my son, chose “Maple” to remind him of his favorite season, fall.) She has bright blue eyes and blond curly hair. She also is very verbal.

Mary Maple was with us while her mommy is on bed rest in the hospital awaiting the birth of her baby brother.

Like most 2-year-olds, a lot of her sentences begin with “I want.” I usually remind my grandchildren to replace that with “May I, please?” I’ve also been successful with one granddaughter to having her add “beautiful grandmother” at the end.

Usually Mary Maple is so sweet and does heart-melting things like run from the living room with open arms, throw herself on me and declare, “I need a hug.” She pointed out David to my son as they drove away Sunday and said, “That’s PaPa. He loves me very much.”

Usually she asks for things I can give her, and there’s no problem. But then there are things I can’t or don’t want to give her, and that’s a different story, as it usually is for 2-year-olds. She stamps her foot and declares, “But I want it.” It can go downhill pretty fast after that.

Living with a 2-year-old again for almost two weeks made me wonder when I still believed I could get everything I wanted if I stamped my foot — Minnie Mouse shoes or not — and declared that I wanted it.

Going backward in time, I didn’t expect to get everything I wanted during the time I was raising my children. I would gladly have stomped my foot and declared, “I want a clean, neat house and kids that aren’t fighting over everything.” I finally gave up on even wanting that. Now I have the clean, neat house but not the kids.

I guess it’s one or the other.

When I was in high school, I broke a couple of hearts and then had my heart broken right in half. My mother says I was pretty dramatic, sobbing and crying out, “Why did you do this to me, God?”

I don’t recall stomping my foot and declaring that since I wanted him back, I got him back.

But, alas, the school poet did not want me back. He wanted his old girlfriend back. I do not know if there was any foot-stamping involved. I was too busy crying and demanding an answer from heaven.

I must have known then one doesn’t always get what one wants.

A little further back, I remember being really miserable in a California junior high school after being wonderfully happy in the Army school in Germany. I didn’t want to leave Germany and I didn’t want to stay in California, but I submitted like an Army brat learns to do.

I knew the higher ranked powers would not care if Daddy had said, “Umm, my daughter is stamping her foot and says she doesn’t want to move. Can you reconsider?”

In fact, seeing retirement coming pretty fast down the road, he requested any duty station on the East Coast so he could prepare for retirement. He got orders to San Diego. That’s how much the Army cared.

So that brings us to elementary school. I remember a really traumatic day when I took my cactus I had been growing to school for show-and-tell and some wild boy in the line broke it in half. Then someone said there really wasn’t a Santa Claus. All in the same day.

I realized my cactus couldn’t be saved or my childhood dreams restored as I went home and cried to my mother, who was putting clean sheets on the beds. She couldn’t make my wishes come true either, even though she was Santa Claus.

But — and it’s a big but — I do remember a day before I started school while stationed in Hawaii. We were on a beautiful beach, and I walked away, only to find myself surrounded on four sides by crabs. I screamed, maybe even stomped a foot and my daddy came, grabbed me and rescued me.

So at that point I must have believed I got what I asked for. I was 4 or 5.

In conclusion, that trip backward through my life has shown that I probably had, at the most, five years of believing one gets what one wants and 63 years in facing the grim reality that I rarely get what I think I want.

Mary Maple must have two more years of believing in magical foot stomping. But being 2 isn’t that bad. There are lots of snacks and an early bedtime.

And if you stamp your foot too much, you get an even earlier bedtime!

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.