7XMOM: Been looking for that moat troll for almost four decades

Wikipedia tells me that two-thirds of American homes were using remote controls for their TVs by the end of the 80s. That means I am probably going into my fifth decade dealing with a “moat troll.”

That’s what one of my children called the remote when he was little. I always pictured this ugly little troll that lived in my couch cushions, who was inactive until the TV remote control was put down, and then he grabbed it up with an evil chuckle and hid it someplace.

If I had a dollar for every time I’d looked for the moat troll’s hiding place, I’d be rich and be able to pay someone else to find it for me.

I really think life was easier in some respects when remotes didn’t exist and you weren’t always looking for them.

Before remotes, our daddy would decide at the beginning of each evening which channel out of about three we were going to watch, and we watched every show on that channel just so no one would have to get up and change the channel until bedtime. Wasn’t that simpler?

Then the first remotes came out and were connected to the TV with a long cord. No way of losing that unless you lost the whole TV along with it. Again, simple.

Then they — whoever “they” is — decided to disconnect the two, and the remotes have been lost ever since.

Now it’s not just one remote. Our living room happiness and relaxation depend on three remotes now if we want to access all the myriad channels and services our children have set up for us. They think it’s ridiculous we need so many remotes, but again, they set it up for us.

Toddlers visiting us are the trickiest because they tend to do things like pull out the drawer from between the recliners and throw all the remotes in the space underneath there. Sometimes it takes us a while to remember we have that space.

Then I have a drawer of old remotes I have sanitized and put in the drawer under the TV cabinet to keep the little ones happy. Depending on the age, you have a little respite until they realize their remote isn’t really changing anything.

It’s just so complicated. I frankly prefer to hand over the remote to my husband or whichever male is in the living room and absolve myself of the responsibility. The TV remote is the last bastion of male supremacy. Once I had to start pumping my own gas I didn’t have the energy to squabble over the remote.

Now since our mother is in a nursing home with memory problems and has charge of a nurse call bell, bed remote and TV remote, plus a roommate with all three items also, the problems with moat trolls are magnified. I really think the moat troll from my kids’ childhood has retired and taken up residence in the nursing home.

With a previous roommate, Mother’s TV remote always seemed to be in the bed of the roommate. Neither one of them could get out of bed on her own or reach to hand it over, so how did the remote end up in another bed? I told you. It’s the moat troll.

When my boys were teenagers, the father of their friends, Grant, used to duct tape their remote control to a big piece of wood or a kitchen utensil. It wasn’t aesthetically pleasant, but they usually could find it.

I found a similar situation at my youngest son’s home not long ago. He has two older girls and 5-year-old triplets. I’m sure a moat troll too.

He had wired the TV remote to a brightly colored plastic kitchen spatula.

“What? Have you turned into Grant now?” I asked, holding it up.

He just sighed and looked tired for one still so young.

I had seen that look before in my eyes. It was defeat. The moat troll had won again.

Moat trolls are like that. Tricky. Very, very tricky.