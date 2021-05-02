7XMOM: Being an influencer until I'm 94

I’ve been trying to figure out lately what to do with however many years I have left.
When we talk to our financial planner, we choose how long we expect to live. David sticks with the normal, which is something like 84 years old, and I choose 94.
I figure that’s the best chance I have of getting the garage cleaned out. After he’s gone at 84, I’ll hire a cute 69-year-old, David’s current age, to clean it out.
Then I’ll have 10 years to find something else to complain about.
As I ponder my remaining years, however, I’ve decided I want to be an influencer. According to the Almighty Internet, an influencer has power to affect what other people buy because of knowledge, position or relationship with the person being influenced.
Mega influencers have more than 1 million social media followers. Macro-influencers have between 40,000 and a million and nano-influencers have between 1,000 and 40,000.
I will have to be an embryonic influencer because I have lots fewer than 1,000 Facebook friends and I’ve never posted anything on Instagram. I’ve never tweeted or TikToked. Probably never will either. When I see someone on Instagram is following me, I wonder why.
But maybe I can influence people to buy something and join the likes of Huda Kattan, Zach King and Michelle Lewin. They are supposedly really famous influencers — again the internet —but I have never heard of any of them before today.
It looks like they take a bunch of selfies, though, and I can do that. Not well because my arms aren’t long enough to blur my aging neck, but I’m happy to give people a laugh. That’s influencing them for the good, I suppose.
So here are some things I can influence people to buy:
Always buy Philadelphia cream cheese instead of a store brand because it creams a lot better than a cheaper brand and you don’t get lumps of cream cheese in an otherwise smooth cheese cake.
Always buy salted butter instead of unsalted butter because then you don’t have to add salt to the recipe. That will save you at least two minutes a week if you bake a lot and will be important when you are 94 with a clean garage.
And I’m all for buying strawberries at the strawberry field instead of picking them yourself after you reach the age of hurting backs and arthritic hands. About five years ago I shifted to buying the already-picked strawberries at the field instead of picking them. The deal with myself was that I would do it one year and if I went broke because of that, I would go back to picking them.
I didn’t, so I haven’t.
Also buy Velveeta cheese to make the best grilled cheese sandwiches. My youngest daughter is adamantly opposed to cheese slices in plastic, but just for the grilled cheese sandwiches, she should relent. Her kids get “plastic cheese” at both grandmothers’ houses and love it. Poor cheese-food deprived children.
And don’t forget the salted butter to grill the bread.
Well, it looks like I am mostly a food influencer, but here’s another idea.
Buy sandals with some arch support or your feet will hurt. At least mine do. If you buy cheap sandals, they last for one year. If you buy more expensive ones, they last two or three summers, so you come out even or better off and your arches haven’t fallen.
So that is my influence in the world of shopping, which by the way I do well. I went shopping last Tuesday at a clothing fashion store, confident it was senior citizen discount day. I knew I was right, but the clerk said it used to be Wednesday, but now it is Monday.
I politely proposed that they kept changing the day, counting on confusing the senior citizens to keep our 10% discount for themselves. She didn’t deny it.
Kelly Clarkson’s peeps will call you for an interview if you get a million or two social media likes. Then when they ask you what you do, you can say you are an influencer.
In the meantime, just go buy salted butter.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee and can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.