7XMOM: Being an influencer until I'm 94

It looks like they take a bunch of selfies, though, and I can do that. Not well because my arms aren’t long enough to blur my aging neck, but I’m happy to give people a laugh. That’s influencing them for the good, I suppose.

So here are some things I can influence people to buy:

Always buy Philadelphia cream cheese instead of a store brand because it creams a lot better than a cheaper brand and you don’t get lumps of cream cheese in an otherwise smooth cheese cake.

Always buy salted butter instead of unsalted butter because then you don’t have to add salt to the recipe. That will save you at least two minutes a week if you bake a lot and will be important when you are 94 with a clean garage.

And I’m all for buying strawberries at the strawberry field instead of picking them yourself after you reach the age of hurting backs and arthritic hands. About five years ago I shifted to buying the already-picked strawberries at the field instead of picking them. The deal with myself was that I would do it one year and if I went broke because of that, I would go back to picking them.

I didn’t, so I haven’t.