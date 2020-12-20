7XMOM: Can one fail at poinsettia watering, yet still clean the bathrooms?

Two years ago I wrote a column about my becoming the crotchety old woman at church who gets upset about the poinsettias not being watered. It has come back to haunt me.
I love poinsettias. I bought 16 of them on a Black Friday sale and will enjoy every minute of them until midnight on Christmas Day when all poinsettias should die.
After that, they just mock you that Christmas is over and you can’t listen to Andrea Bocelli sing “What Child Is This?” for another 11 months.
Maybe this year we’ll be glad to have Christmas over so we can switch over the calendar and wish for a happier new year.
At church we always have beautiful poinsettias donated by a local nursery whose owners are members of our church. The beautiful flowers are one of my favorite parts of Christmas. This year the nursery still brought them, even though we are meeting only every other week.
At some point the church leaders must have asked themselves, “Who is the crotchety old woman at church who can be in charge of watering the poinsettias?”
Then someone must have suggested me, and I was asked to do it.
I was thrilled! Maybe I didn’t have to be crotchety this year. I could just water the poinsettias and be happy they looked good. Then I could throw them away after Christmas.
“Do you think you can keep the poinsettias alive, Susan?” our bishop said.
“Oh, I would love to,” I said confidently. Maybe even too pridefully.
I have kept my 16 poinsettias alive since Black Friday by watering them once a week on Sundays when I water my vast Thanksgiving cacti garden. I haven’t even forgotten the poinsettia up on the grandfather clock.
So Thursday before last, I was at church and everything looked good. I grabbed a water bottle because I didn’t know where the church watering can was. I admit that made me slightly crotchety. But I persevered. It’s just the kind of poinsettia waterer I am.
Then during the week one of the leaders at church texted me and asked me if I could check out the condition of the bathrooms when I was caring for the poinsettias. We members take turns cleaning the church, but it hasn’t been happening during the pandemic.
This kind, good man who asked me was apparently not one of the men to whom I vehemently declared a couple of years ago that I would clean anything at church but the urinals. Some man needed to suffer through that.
But I told the kind, good man I would gladly clean the bathrooms and even vacuum a little.
Then the worst possible thing happened. I went to church a week after watering the poinsettias expecting them to be dry enough to need water, but OK otherwise. My 16 poinsettias were.
Well, to what my wondering eyes should appear but a pretty lifeless huge poinsettia in front of the pulpit and an even worse-looking one on the pulpit.
“Noooo!” I exclaimed and rushed to water them. Then, of course, if you know anything about watering dry poinsettias you will know that the water runs right through the soil. I’m not saying it got onto the speaker behind the choir chairs or even that it ran down the carpeted stairs. Or that I knocked one over and lost a couple of leaves.
It was a stressful few minutes, but I can say I didn’t feel particularly crotchety. Mostly I felt guilty and wondered how in the world to cover my tracks.
I figured I would check on them this next day and the next to see if they had perked up.
If they hadn’t, well, I saw a sale on poinsettias at Sam’s Club, and knowing men, I think they will never notice the poinsettias have been changed.
The biggest problem is I can’t ask them whether or not splendidly failing at being the church poinsettia waterer also means that I am unworthy and incapable of cleaning the bathrooms?
It’s an interesting Catch-22 situation. But at least I should get points for using the oxymoronic words “urinal” and “poinsettias” in the same column.
Merry Christmas and a happier New Year!
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!