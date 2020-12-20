7XMOM: Can one fail at poinsettia watering, yet still clean the bathrooms?

Well, to what my wondering eyes should appear but a pretty lifeless huge poinsettia in front of the pulpit and an even worse-looking one on the pulpit.

“Noooo!” I exclaimed and rushed to water them. Then, of course, if you know anything about watering dry poinsettias you will know that the water runs right through the soil. I’m not saying it got onto the speaker behind the choir chairs or even that it ran down the carpeted stairs. Or that I knocked one over and lost a couple of leaves.

It was a stressful few minutes, but I can say I didn’t feel particularly crotchety. Mostly I felt guilty and wondered how in the world to cover my tracks.

I figured I would check on them this next day and the next to see if they had perked up.

If they hadn’t, well, I saw a sale on poinsettias at Sam’s Club, and knowing men, I think they will never notice the poinsettias have been changed.

The biggest problem is I can’t ask them whether or not splendidly failing at being the church poinsettia waterer also means that I am unworthy and incapable of cleaning the bathrooms?

It’s an interesting Catch-22 situation. But at least I should get points for using the oxymoronic words “urinal” and “poinsettias” in the same column.

Merry Christmas and a happier New Year!

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.