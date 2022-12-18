7XMOM: Continuing to Light the World

For the last few years, I have been trying very hard to Light the World. It’s a good thing to do all year ‘round but seems to be easier to do during the Christmas season.

For the last few years, my church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has had an initiative every December called “Light the World.” We are encouraged to do something every single day of December to share the light of the Savior. It can be something big, like caroling at a nursing home, or something small like holding a door open for someone.

Until this year we had a calendar full of suggestions of good deeds to do every day. I tried to do it, even if I had to switch days around sometime. This year we don’t have a calendar but are asked to “focus on sharing kindness, just like Jesus did. Throughout December, look for ways to bring joy to someone new each day.

“By following Jesus, the true Light of the World, you can bring a little light to the lives of friends, family members, coworkers, and even strangers!”

When I think about doing something good to others, I am reminded of a time in my life when someone was kind to me and made a difference in the rest of my life.

It was 1978, and my husband has just gotten out of the Army. We had moved from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, to Greensboro, North Carolina, where he was trying — emphasis on “trying” — to sell insurance. We had three little children: Dawn, 4; Jenny, 2; and Dennis, a rambunctious toddler.

We had so little money. I took Dennis in to a doctor once when he had been sick with bronchitis for several days. The doctor fussed at me for waiting so long to bring him in, and I said I didn’t have any money. He told me rather firmly to never let that stop me again.

But I digress. We were just beginning to realize the extent of Dawn’s cerebral palsy diagnosis and decided to try a therapy program that required people to come in and help “pattern” her, or move her limbs in a way to imitate crawling. So I had several people I saw once a day for her therapy.

Otherwise I was home all day with three little children because I just couldn’t manage taking them all out by myself with Dawn’s limitations.

It was Christmas, and I wasn’t very merry. But one night one of the woman who came in to help me pattern Dawn called me and offered to come babysit one evening while I went out and did my Christmas shopping. She said she thought it was probably difficult for me to get out.

I remained touched to this day by her goodness and willingness to help an obviously overwhelmed young mother. I thanked her profusely, but didn’t take her up on her offer because I didn’t have money to go Christmas shopping and worried about leaving Dawn.

I pass that apartment every time I go to Greensboro and think of those difficult days. I also think of that woman’s kindness. I wish I remembered her name, but I try to replicate her goodness.

This Christmas season I have seen my mother’s face when the youth at my church went Christmas caroling at the nursing home where she now lives and one of the men with them came in her room to talk to her. She knew she was important to someone at that moment in time.

I have heard a woman sob at the other end of a phone after receiving a card full of money from her friends.

“I had nothing,” she said.

I have seen the pure delight on the face of a friend who thought he was going to spend his 80th birthday alone but instead walked in on a surprise party for him his daughters had planned and come from Nevada to give.

Sometimes it only takes a small gesture to change someone’s day for the better. Sometimes it’s just a choice to be kind and giving instead of selfish and impatient. It doesn’t have to be the feeding of the 5,000; it can be the widow’s mite.

But let it be something. #LightTheWorld for someone today. Merry Christmas!