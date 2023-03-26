I’ve been consulting my journals I’ve written through the years for a book I am writing. I was in my 1990 journal when I saw an entry written by my then-5-year-old son.

In all capital letters it read “I got all S’s on my report card.” And he had written the numerals 1 through 5 below it with the 2, 3 and 5 backward. A year later is an entry in much better lettering about going to King’s Dominion, and a year later an entry in cursive.

Brady’s only son, one of triplets, has been testing his communication skills this week at about the same age by putting together groups of people in messaging groups, sending picture after picture to me and video calling me in the afternoons after school.

Don’t get me wrong — his parents keep tight control over his computer contacts, which is why I seem to be a frequent approved one. When I see Luke’s name come across my phone, I settle back for an enjoyable conversation.

Luke is as cute as his daddy was at that age with huge blue eyes and a way of speaking in which he enunciates every letter of every word, especially the sounds at the end. Brady used to do that, and I can’t remember when it ended. I will remember with Luke, though. For now it is adorable.

It usually takes a few times for us to connect for some reason, so when I see I’ve missed a call from Luke, even though it only rang two seconds, I just wait.

Then we connect.

“Hi, Grandma. Where are you?” He knows all my different backgrounds.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t yet understand distances, so he always wants to come visit me, and I have to explain about a long plane or even longer car trip.

“But why, Grandma?” he asks with a decisive “t” on the “but.”

Then somehow he writes messages, or sends pictures for me to identify, or sends back pictures of me I did not know he had taken. My surprise shots aren’t good. He looks cute, but I tend to look like either Laurel or Hardy of that ancient duo.

I’m not sure whether he is voice texting or typing because some of the messages I don’t quite understand, such as “Not a problem with the only thing I didn’t have a lot to worry and I thought” followed by the picture of a cloud.

I try not to hurt his feelings and cut our communication off, but he hasn’t realized yet even Grandmas have feelings.

He turned my picture off during one of our conversations the other day.

“I don’t want to see you anymore,” he said.

“What?” I said. “I want to see you.”

But, alas, I got to stare at a ceiling light revolving for a few minutes. It was very calming actually.

His daddy gets a lot of texts and pictures from Luke, too, even though he is usually working and doesn’t always answer. He told me the other night, though, that he had decided to answer Luke. It would validate Luke’s feelings, make him feel loved and important and establish lifelong ties. My words, not Brady’s.

They had a conversation back and forth for a couple of times, and then Luke texted “Can you stop texting me please?”

I would rather have the picture of the little dachshund getting his back rubbed by the electric mixer than hear that.

Now Luke has learned how to put people into texting groups, even people I don’t really have anything to say to.

I kept refusing one particular group over and over and finally texted Brady, “Help! Luke put me in a video chat and keeps calling me.”

He wrote back, “I know. I keep declining it too.”

That was no help.

Then sometimes I have to try to grandparent even hundreds of miles away.

Luke called me the other day sobbing, his big, beautiful blue eyes dripping tears.

“Daddy took my favorite app off the iPad,” he said.

I encouraged him to go talk to his daddy about it. (And took a picture of his blue eyes with tears dripping.)

Then Brady walked up behind Luke on camera, and I explained why Luke was sobbing.

“It was a German app,” Brady said. “He couldn’t understand it.”

Well, I don’t how they worked that out. I think these messages and conversations are a premonition of times ahead when, goodness only knows, what electronic devices will be around when Luke heads off to college.

But as long as Luke wants to call his Grandma, his Grandma will want to talk to him.