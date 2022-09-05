7XMOM: Discover the joy of reading and the library

In honor of September being National Library Card Sign-up Month, I would like to extol the wonder of a library, the source of many hours of joy for me throughout my life.

When we lived in Kansas during my second through fourth grade years, I loved going to the library in downtown Manhattan on summer days. It had a curving marble staircase that made me feel like a queen going up and down, and it had air conditioning! Not many places had central air then, so even opening the door and walking into the library was a magical experience.

Those were the days I read “Little House on the Prairie” and “Mary Poppins” books. After we checked out an armful, we went to the five-and-dime store down the street that was not blessed with air conditioning. We would buy an all-day sucker, which were a lot bigger than the ones available now and which probably cost a quarter.

Then we’d go home and huddle in front of the AC window unit that struggled to cool the living room and kitchen and read our books and lick our lollipops for hours. Those were good times.

We also watched the original “The Twilight Zone” shows every week, which are laughable to see now. Our grandchildren only lasted through one of them. I’ve forgotten most of them, but the one I remember best was about a man who wore thick glasses for his awful eyesight and loved to read all the time. Somehow the world was destroyed, but he was happy because no one would bother him when he was trying to read anymore. All the books in the destroyed world were his.

But while he was rejoicing at his good fortune, he dropped his glasses and stepped on them, crushing them beyond use. He went from ecstasy to agony in one second. I was horrified, not so much about the world being destroyed but at the thought of never being able to read.

Fast forward to being a mother, and I delighted in taking my children to the library to check out paper bags full of books. One week I went to return them and couldn’t find the bag of books, which looked strangely like what trash was collected in during those days.

Yes, I had lost, probably accidentally thrown away, $60 worth of books. That was a lot of money to us, but the library allowed me to pay monthly payments and finally I paid them back. Those were long days not being able to go to the library. I felt so guilty.

I stopped going to the city library for a while when the city library was charging the county people to check out books. That was my period of e-books and Kindles and catching sales on Amazon to buy books. I hated to spend money on books, though, because I read so many so fast and then they just sit there.

Finally, it was free again, and I said jokingly to David, “Maybe we should start going to the library again. I hear you can get books free there.”

Lest you ask, I’m in the county, but live closest to the city library. The county libraries are wonderful too.

And we went to the library. It has been magnificent. And it’s air conditioned! I love looking at the new books and the old books and checking out a stack of books to take home. There will never be enough time in my day to read as much as I’d like to.

I keep a list on my phone of all the books I might want to read, and the library usually has them all or will order them for me. It’s wonderful!

Years ago when my kids were little, a friend of mine, Bev Nixon, talked about the books she was reading.

I said, “I don’t have time to read books for me with all these kids.”

She said, “I can’t live without reading. I even read during commercials.”

I realized I would be happier if I read too, so I fit it in as best I could. With a book, there was always a ray of sunshine in my life, however difficult those days were.

My goal this year was to read 30 books: I’m at 27 already.

This is my invitation to you to discover or rediscover the library. The books are free, the building is air-conditioned, and as long as you don’t throw a bag of books away, it will bring you joy.