7XMOM: Do whatever, but hands off of the sloth pen

This time she made me a long list of the rules so I wouldn’t hold up her school preparations. A few of the highlights were that I could have use of the bathroom from 6:30 to 6:50 and after that I was free to “do whatever in the secret room,” as she calls the extra room off the closet.

From 6:30 to 9:30 at night I was free to “do whatever” also.

Beyond that, I was not to enter when she was asleep, never to touch the fan, not sleep in her bed, clean up my own messes and not use the sloth pen. We did have intense negotiations about the sloth pen, which is basically a pen with a little plastic sloth attached to it.

Whether or not the sloth pen writes slower than a regular pen was never determined, but when it was discovered the sloth had come loose from the pen, I was given permission to use it. But who wants to use a compromised sloth pen anyway?

My husband, David, was happy, I suppose, to learn that I was not allowed to have any boys in the room unless it was Luke or Dean, my grandsons in Arkansas; Tyler, my North Carolina grandson; Faith’s daddy, my son Brady; or uncles.

The whole uncles thing was a little sketchy since mine all died years ago, so I acquiesced with no debate. Goodness knows, I didn’t need to fight anyone else for use of the sloth pen.