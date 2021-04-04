7XMOM: Do whatever, but hands off of the sloth pen

When you are visiting in a household of five kids 12 and under, with three of them 4-year-old triplets, life can get a little crazy.
I wrote a column a couple of weeks ago about my preparation to go help with the kids. This is the report of how I did.
The flight to Arkansas didn’t go that well. My flights are always delayed, and I would suggest that no one who wants to get to a destination on time ever fly with me. My flights to a Chicago layover and then to Northwest Arkansas began with TSA declaring in the Greensboro, North Carolina, airport that my lower abdomen was an “alarm area.”
I have sort of felt that way since after my first pregnancy in 1973, but I hate to joke too much with TSA. However, when the women asked me if I had anything alarming in my lower abdomen area, I had to say nothing but some extra fat. She thought that was funny and laughed and agreed she suffered from the same problem. (And she did.)
A pat down cleared my alarm area and I was free to fly with my lower abdomen.
I made it safely to Arkansas and took up residence again in the playroom with an annex for my stuff in a little room off my granddaughter Faith’s large closet and with privileges to share her bathroom. Last time I was there she introduced me to her math tutor as her “grandma who lives in her closet.”
This time she made me a long list of the rules so I wouldn’t hold up her school preparations. A few of the highlights were that I could have use of the bathroom from 6:30 to 6:50 and after that I was free to “do whatever in the secret room,” as she calls the extra room off the closet.
From 6:30 to 9:30 at night I was free to “do whatever” also.
Beyond that, I was not to enter when she was asleep, never to touch the fan, not sleep in her bed, clean up my own messes and not use the sloth pen. We did have intense negotiations about the sloth pen, which is basically a pen with a little plastic sloth attached to it.
Whether or not the sloth pen writes slower than a regular pen was never determined, but when it was discovered the sloth had come loose from the pen, I was given permission to use it. But who wants to use a compromised sloth pen anyway?
My husband, David, was happy, I suppose, to learn that I was not allowed to have any boys in the room unless it was Luke or Dean, my grandsons in Arkansas; Tyler, my North Carolina grandson; Faith’s daddy, my son Brady; or uncles.
The whole uncles thing was a little sketchy since mine all died years ago, so I acquiesced with no debate. Goodness knows, I didn’t need to fight anyone else for use of the sloth pen.
As an aside, Faith is a sweet little girl with a tender spot for my recently deceased daughter Dawn. Cleaning out Dawn’s things, I found a handmade book from Faith that used Dawn’s treasured Sesame Street characters to explain colors. It touched my heart, and I took Faith one of Dawn’ piggy banks with her name on it to reward her for her kindness.
Then happily living within my boundaries, I kept track of all the things I said to the triplets in the course of a morning. Here goes:
“Yes, you can have a snack after you eat your breakfast.”
“Oh, okay. I thought it was a booger.”
“If you do that, you’ll have to go to the doctor and get your nose cut open.”
“Whose underwear is this?”
“Why do you want to sleep with a banana?”
“Yes, go get in the cabinet.”
“Let me get the poop off your thumb.”
“Let go or you’ll go up with the garage door.”
“I think you’ll live. Get up.”
“Don’t strip the bushes.”
“Just don’t put it up your nose.”
“Yes, you can have a snack after you eat your lunch.”
But the threshold of success was quite low. The kids only had to be alive and mostly unhurt when the parents returned at the end of the day.
And I did it, thank you very much. At the end of the day, I was so exhausted I crawled up the stairs to bed like a, well, sloth, but at least I was free to “do whatever” in the secret room. I chose sleep.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.