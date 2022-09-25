7XMOM: Eating can just be so difficult

David and I are fairly normal people. We just kind of have a certain way to eat dinner. It wasn’t always that way. When we got married in 1998, I still had five kids at home, the youngest of which was 9. He was a brave man.

We ate dinner pretty normally around our big dining room table. Three of my kids were teenage boys, so I learned to put a lot of food on the table as quickly as possible. As I cooked dinner, the teenage boys would hover around the table and the counter, sort of like a lion in Africa stalking its prey.

Then we’d sit down, say a blessing and it was no holds barred. The goal for the boys was to get as much food in their stomachs as soon as possible. Table conversation was at a minimum.

Then in 2002, my sixth child and last son graduated from high school and left for college out West. We were left with one teenaged girl who was mostly sweet and compliant.

The first dinner the three of us had by ourselves, I decided to shake things up a bit. I scooped up dinner onto our plates and announced we would be eating in the living room from now on while we watched reruns of the tv show “Coach.”

It was wonderful. My sons were aghast.

“I can’t believe you are letting Mary Susan eat in the living room when we had to eat at the table with no TV,” the poor underprivileged children complained.

I gave them the option of coming back home and joining us, but, alas, they didn’t. On Wednesday nights before church, we would stop for dinner at Taco Bell or Wendy’s. I used to love Wednesdays.

Mary Susan has been gone for years now. Sniff, sniff. But David and I continue to eat dinner in the living room in front of the TV. I consider it the best time of the day.

The problem is that we now have a dog, Harley, who feels that if we are eating, she needs to be eating. We are now hiding from her. Yes, hiding from a dog to eat in peace.

Here’s how it works: David’s dinner detail is to find us something to watch on TV and to get our water, which he pre-positions in the living room, along with anything like salad or fruit in a separate bowl.

My job is preparing the food and then putting it on our plates. We say a blessing, and then I tell David to run. He heads for the living room, and I put either some of the meat we are having or a Milk-bone in Harley’s bowl with her dog food, grab my plate and try to get out to the living room and shut the door behind me.

Of course, being a dog, she usually has her food eaten by the time I shut the door. Then she’ll cry a little for the door to be opened, then settle down right against the door. It’s her worst 10 minutes of the day.

When we finish, we let her in and she tries to find a trace of our food — which she has usually just eaten — to lick off the carpet. We are neat eaters, though.

My son-in-law also hides his desserts from kids. As soon as the five kids are upstairs for bed, he heads to the kitchen and says, “Where are the cookies?” Or ice cream. Or cake. He is like David in that he can’t necessarily remember what he ate for dinner, but there is a running inventory in his mind of the sweets to eat after the kids are in bed.

I also hide sweets from myself. If I have an open bag of chocolate chips in the pantry, I hide them from myself so I won’t grab a handful every time I go by. I close them up tightly, then throw them up to the back of the highest shelf.

The goal is to make it so hard to get them that I’ll give up. That hardly ever works, though. With the little kitchen stool and the spaghetti server I can reach the chips wherever I throw them. I figure the number of calories required to retrieve them equals the number of calories the chips contain.

Besides, I need the calories to run from the dog.

It works for us.