7XMOM: Every pool needs a woman just sitting by it and watching

I knew what was going to happen when a bunch of grandkids dropped in last week.
The kids were going to get in the swimming pool and beg me to join them. But, except for occasionally when the stars align just right and the pool is warm enough to suit me, I am merely the woman sitting and watching by the side of the pool.
This time I had plenty of company. Two daughters-in-law, a son, a stepson and a husband joined me.
“Please get in the pool. When are you going to get in the pool? Why aren’t you in the pool?” were the continual pleas of the five children. They had four other children to play with, but for some reason it just wasn’t fun enough unless there was an adult in there.
And the fact of the matter is that none of us adults would be much fun anyway. I got in a couple of days ago and I basically was a floating body complaining that the water was cold and demanding that no one get water on me. The hair and makeup must remain intact during swimming.
I think I paddled in my huge float across the pool twice and could hardly walk the next day. And half the time I was getting in and out to scoop dead centipedes from the bottom.
In reality, there needs to be a woman on duty by the side of the pool. Who else would have gone in to get the towels that had been forgotten, or found more goggles to replace the ones that had been broken or lost, or arranged to get the floats blown up again, or fix the umbrella, or water for the dog or get the spiders out, or on and on and on.
I willingly accept that as my role when kids are in the pool. That doesn’t mean there aren’t questioning and doubts, however.
“When did I become the woman sitting by the side of the pool?” I asked a daughter-in-law.
She didn’t know. She was also a woman sitting beside the pool on her phone and perfectly happy glancing up when the kids kept saying, “Look, Mom, look. Mom, look. Look at this, Mom. Mom. Mom. Mom.” You know the drill.
“Hmmm, yeah. Awesome,” she’d remark at still another handstand in the shallow end.
My youngest daughter takes her five little kids to the neighborhood pool regularly. I asked her if I was a terrible grandmother because I didn’t always get in the pool with the kids.
“I don’t get in with mine,” she said. “I sit on a step and throw the pool toys back at them. You do you, Boo.”
So I’m doing me, Boo, whoever the heck Boo is. I imagine she doesn’t get into the pools with her grandkids either.
One granddaughter a couple of years ago even told me I was a total embarrassment sitting by the side of the pool and not getting in.
Last week another granddaughter asked why I didn’t get in. The sky was cloudy and the pool temperature was 78 degrees. To me it was obvious, but I took a stand.
“Because I am 67 years old and this is my pool, and if I don’t want to get in, I don’t have to,” I said courageously.
“But you should,” she said.
I had no answer. Is there a right or wrong? A moral obligation? A commandment I haven’t heard about? A should’ve, would’ve, could’ve I will worry about in the future?
We’ll discuss it if I’m still around when her children are in a pool and she has become just another woman sitting by the side of the pool watching.
It’s inevitable.
