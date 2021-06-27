7XMOM: Every pool needs a woman just sitting by it and watching

I knew what was going to happen when a bunch of grandkids dropped in last week.

The kids were going to get in the swimming pool and beg me to join them. But, except for occasionally when the stars align just right and the pool is warm enough to suit me, I am merely the woman sitting and watching by the side of the pool.

This time I had plenty of company. Two daughters-in-law, a son, a stepson and a husband joined me.

“Please get in the pool. When are you going to get in the pool? Why aren’t you in the pool?” were the continual pleas of the five children. They had four other children to play with, but for some reason it just wasn’t fun enough unless there was an adult in there.

And the fact of the matter is that none of us adults would be much fun anyway. I got in a couple of days ago and I basically was a floating body complaining that the water was cold and demanding that no one get water on me. The hair and makeup must remain intact during swimming.

I think I paddled in my huge float across the pool twice and could hardly walk the next day. And half the time I was getting in and out to scoop dead centipedes from the bottom.