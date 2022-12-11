7XMOM: Finally watching Hallmark Christmas movies

Bear with me here. Last year I wrote a column in which I confessed to having never seen a Hallmark Christmas movie. I am going to do an update today. At the writing of this, I have seen exactly 1.5 Hallmark Christmas movies.

Maybe after a week I will have gotten to two. I am trying to finish one in bed every night for about 10 minutes, then I fall asleep, wake up and have to find my place again to watch a few more minutes. Call me dedicated to the cause.

I would watch it in the living room, but I can’t even get David to watch the first three episodes of Heartland, after which he would be hooked. I told him I would watch something about the treasure (yeah, right) of Oak Island if he’d commit to Heartland. But it’s a television standoff.

The Hallmark movie I am trying to finish is “Check Inn to Christmas.”

I can’t remember the title of the first one, but maybe if I describe it, someone can email me the title.

It’s about a cute unmarried woman in her late 20s or early 30s who wears high boots and short skirts and has left her small town in Somewhere, USA, to seek fame and fortune in the big city, maybe New York.

But then something draws her back to Somewhere at Christmastime where she meets up with a good-looking guy she went to high school with but couldn’t stand. They reunite at a coffee shop and drink a lot of hot chocolate over the course of pretty, snowy days until some revelation makes them undeservedly mad at each other. They drink more hot chocolate alone.

All of these incidents take place in a town that has held tightly to inns and kept out the Motel 6 franchise. In the movie I’m watching now, both of the main characters come from a long family history of owning competing inns.

The town has a bazillion lights that magically appear everywhere. I mean everywhere. They could probably even find a place for the two strands of lights that have been lying in the middle of my dining room for the past week, half of which don’t even blink.

Well, anyway, at some point in the movie, the truth is revealed, convincing the two good-looking people that they misunderstood each other and are really meant to be together forever. The movie ends with them kissing in the town square as snow softly falls and the bazillion lights blink.

Anybody know which movie that is?

All I know is that I had a headache today so I laid down under my afghan on the bed and found my place in the Christmas inn movie. Again.

As they lived out their perfect life on the screen, our dog jumped on me and refused to get down. And you know where my lights were. I don’t even have hot chocolate in the house because if I drank as much hot chocolate as they do in Hallmark movies, I would gain 10 pounds.

My butter was softening for a big batch of cookies that pales in comparison and number to the platters and platters of cookies this town was able to produce in one afternoon. We gave up on outside Christmas lights years ago because hardly anyone but the neighbor bringing our wrongly delivered Amazon packages comes down here in the holler to see our lights.

But on the movie a huge order of Christmas yard decorations showed up overnight. Even one of the character’s daughters stopped sipping hot chocolate long enough to say, “Dad, where did these come from overnight?” He brushed off the question.

One thing that encouraged me, however, about my life as compared to this Hallmark movie is that I knew the correct Frosty answers to the Christmas trivia game the whole town was going to play under the bazillion lights before they ate a bazillion cookies.

Yes, I knew that Frosty’s magic came from the old silk hat he found.

I’ll let you know next Christmas if I actually finished my current Hallmark movie and how it ends. Hopefully, but that time I will have rewound and fast-forwarded enough times to watch all of it.

Or maybe I’ll send a postcard from Somewhere, USA, as I sip artificially sweetened hot chocolate on the porch of the inn David and I have bought with our retirement account.