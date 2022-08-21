7XMOM: For children, hold the coleslaw

This column is the column I have eaten my way through many national School Lunch Weeks to write. I have endured even the infamous fish hoagie (a.k.a. giant, cold fishstick on a hot dog bun) at the kindergarten lunchtime of 10:35 a.m.

I have eaten school lunches first with children here in these parts and then with grandchildren in California, Arkansas, Utah and North Carolina.

I admit that school lunches have really improved since I ate them. When I was an Army brat in Germany, we ate school lunch first in the hallway of a hospital and then in the NCO Club down the street. All I remember is shooting canned peas, big canned peas, out of the straws instead of using the straws to drink what I remember to be warm milk.

Lunches have certainly become not only healthier but tastier since those days.

But I’ve never known a child and certainly none of mine who like coleslaw for lunch. So on behalf of the hot lunchers of America, whose mean mothers won’t pack them lunches of jelly sandwiches on white bread, Doritos, Little Debbie oatmeal cookies and Kool-Aid, I take computer mouse in hand to say what every hot luncher wants everyone involved in school lunches to know: Kids hate coleslaw.

To every rule, there is an exception, however, so I must mention one little boy one school lunchtime who sat across from me years ago who ate his. Everyone else wanted him to eat theirs too. But for every “unique” kid who does eat his or her coleslaw there are 500 more who leave it to sit limp and soggy in a pool of watery dressing until they can scrape it into the trash can.

Since I realize that it is better to light a candle than curse the coleslaw and, not wanting to cause trouble to society, I offer several solutions. My first suggestion is that we find the one little boy or girl in every school like my example above who actually likes coleslaw and make them eat everyone’s coleslaw. They could be rewarded with free ice cream that day.

Or, we could hire coleslaw patrols to man the trash cans and accept only coleslaw from bona fide coleslaw conscientious objectors. I fear, however, that this would cause a return to the student riots and sit-ins of the 60, and I just don’t look good in neon miniskirts anymore.

Another good idea is to find good-hearted people all over America to adopt a cabbage and save it from the slaughter-for-slaw. If we named them and sent adoption papers with them, maybe a little tattoo on their cores, Cabbage Patch Cabbages could be the next fad and make me rich. I just bought a Cabbage Patch doll at a yard sale, by the way.

Or, best idea yet, the cafeteria managers could serve coleslaw only during the leap years when the vernal equinox falls on a date whose digits equal four. Parents could probably manage to pack a lunch that day.

Whatever the cafeteria managers decide, I tried to do my duty to the children of America. Nobody can blame me if coleslaw shows up on school menus again this year. Maybe they will spell it right, though if I point out kindly that the correct spelling is “coleslaw” not “cold slaw.” As if it ever is cold.

I haven’t eaten a school lunch since the pre-COVID-19 days, but I did have my own coleslaw incident a couple of weeks ago when I had a bunch of kids and grandkids here. I accidently ordered two big bags of coleslaw through grocery pickup and suddenly became my own slaw slinger. I made a big bowl of coleslaw from one bag that we ate on first pork barbecue and then on hot dogs. I was still left with a bowl of it, which eventually wound up in the trash. I couldn’t eat another bite.

The second bag I used in a Ramen noodle salad that mixes chopped cabbage and broken up Ramen noodles. (Google it.) I used to love it when a friend of mine would bring it to church covered dish dinners. It was OK right after I made it, but the noodles turned soggy quickly and the leftovers slid into the garbage can too. My friend must have a different recipe.

What can I say? Next time I’ll be more careful with my coleslaw pickup order.

I hope this has been insightful and helpful as the school year begins.

Forgive me, cafeteria managers, for giving unsolicited advice, but, please, hold the slaw.