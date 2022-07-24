7xMom: Get pumped up for this question

I’m offering a question today that actually has an answer. I just need to change society to get to the answer.

My question is “Why do women have to pump gas?”

My question popped up again as I struggled with the crowd at the gas pumps at the Neighborhood Market, or the “Little Walmart” as we are wont to say around these parts. Sam’s Club isn’t any better.

I was trying to get to a gas pump when a car pulled up the wrong way, a car behind me pulled up so close I couldn’t back up and the whole lot was full and spilling over into the street.

It was a traffic jam going nowhere. It was worse than the early-morning biscuit line to Hardee’s and Biscuitville on Piney Forest Road.

It was never quite this bad until the price of gas went up sky high. Suddenly everyone needs gas and needs it the same time I do. I just don’t understand why people need more gas than they did last year.

Or are they trying to get it before the price goes up again? Or before their whole paycheck is spent on groceries? Just tell me, and I’ll try to have more compassion and patience. I will not be patient, however, if you park in front of the gas pump and go in to pay and come out with a big drink too. That’s just unforgiveable.

I would have none of this stress if the universe worked according to my daddy. He did not believe that women should pump gas. We women didn’t used to. It wasn’t until the women’s liberation movement of the 60s and 70s that suddenly women were expected to pump their own gas. Thanks a lot, Gloria Steinem.

As long as Daddy lived, though, until his death in 1996, my mother still didn’t pump gas. That was one of the things she had to learn to do after his death.

I’m for most of the women’s rights movement, except I will be pro-life until my dying breath, but I’m willing to give in to the gas pumping thing.

First of all, there is the wrestling match to get to the gas pump that seems more suited to the more militant of our species, then it really is hard for me to pump the gas with my arthritic hands and then there’s the whole too-cold-in-the-winter and too-hot-in-the-summer deal. There’s the whole gas smell thing on my hands too.

I’ve had seven babies. Doesn’t that fulfill my obligation to the human race? Didn’t I suffer enough? Must I pump gas too?

I just love it when David says he’ll put the gas in the car. Don’t tell him, but sometimes I slump my shoulders, hit my forehead and pretend I have forgotten to put the gas in the car. He’ll usually say, “I can do that.”

I’m sure there are some women who think it’s fair that we are expected to pump gas. But there are still things that men do for women for no apparent reason other than it’s polite and men have been culturally indoctrinated to do it. I was always appreciative when I taught at the local colleges and the young male students opened doors for me. It was such a nice gesture, I thought.

So if they still open doors, can’t some male-type person just pump gas for me?

Daddy never thought that women should mow grass either. David is all for that because he actually likes to mow the grass and has a system. I have never had a desire to mow grass. I have no system.

In fact, I have never mowed grass. However many times my teenage sons messed up the lawn mowers, I let them keep trying.

My mother is 90, and she has never mowed a square inch in her life. She moved before her house was sold instead of having a lawn to take care of. I would do the same if necessary.

Maybe I’m letting my sisters down, but those are just a couple of things I wish those women libbers hadn’t messed with. I’ll gladly carry wood in for the woodstove in the winter or scoop the frogs out of the pool. I’ll even let David do the dishes every night to even us out!

But, please, don’t make me pump gas or mow the lawn.