7XMOM: Giving all my good grandparent advice away

I spend a lot of my time hoping, praying and planning that my children and grandchildren will walk through my door.
That’s what happens when your kids grow up and leave their hometown.
My regret is always that I don’t have the grandparenthood my parents had in which they were present for T-ball to high school football games, school programs, all birthdays and holidays and fun times like hamburger cookouts and Sunday dinners.
My grandparenthood is defined by expensive airplane rides, nail-biting trips down I-40 and the occasional fun, crazy weeks when three or more families descend upon my house at a time.
For those grandparents who are living the life I am, I have advice on how to prepare for that descending experience.
First of all, have one of everything. This summer I actually ran out of salt once, and that was unforgivable, as well as annoying. I actually had a 25-pound bag in the downstairs pantry, but that’s for the Apocalypse.
I also didn’t have three puddle jumper floatie things that the 4-year-old triplets needed. I did, however, put out a plea to my friends at church and was able to borrow them.
I now have no pool floats because the older kids demolished mine. It’s time to return the puddle jumpers and move on to autumn and Christmas shopping.
Also, keep every leftover birthday supply you can, not only candles, but banners, plates, napkins, colorful plastic ware, balloons and plastic tablecloths. Everyone is amazed when a grandmother pulls out a healthy birthday supply. It doesn’t even matter if everything matches, unless some of it is a unicorn. Little boys don’t like unicorns.
Gift bags too. Never underestimate the power of a gift bag. I rarely have company that doesn’t need a gift bag for something. I’ve been inclined to ask the random repairman and pest control technician if they needed one and were just afraid to ask. And, for heaven’s sakes, don’t forget the white tissue paper to stuff into the bag.
A good cookie recipe is essential also with a supply of chocolate chips and bag of already prepared cookies in the freezer. I have an easy, delicious recipe I can whip up quickly. Email me if you want it! I have some in the freezer too.
Always keep a supply of chocolate chips, which come in handy for everything from chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast to bedtime bribes. My daughter-in-law came out of the triplets’ bedroom one evening with the bag of chocolate chips.
“Yes, I just bribed them to go to bed. And it was after their teeth were brushed,” she said. Her eyes begged me not to judge her. I wasn’t because I was for anything that got the three to lie down.
Finally, grandparents need a well-stocked junk drawer for all those random needs. I’ve been around so long and have so many grandchildren that I have Junk Drawer 1 and Junk Drawer 2.
My son and daughter-in-law were hunkered around it the evening before they flew home. They were looking for anything that they could pull out on the plane to entertain the little boy triplet, Luke, who likes quirky things. He had tired of blue paper clips and my head phones and needed a fix of something else.
My junk drawer was disappointing, though. I offered a stapler, but we figured TSA might object. We weren’t sure if he would like the emery boards or not. So we settled on some big clips and an interesting beaded bracelet to clip the clips on.
According to a post-trip text from my son, Luke didn’t like either of the treasures we had chosen. I made a note to bump up my junk drawer game before they return.
Finally, grandparents, save every afghan or blanket you ever get, buy a bunch of pillows and microwave popcorn, hide the permanent magic markers, buy a bunch of washable markers and big boxes of crayons, learn to make a good grilled cheese sandwich, stock up on drumstick ice cream cones and sunscreen and build barriers around the houseplants.
Oh yeah, a random Bavarian hunter’s horn from your childhood as an Army brat in Germany comes in handy too. Sorry, neighbors.
It’s the best I’ve got. You’re welcome.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.