7XMOM: Giving all my good grandparent advice away

Also, keep every leftover birthday supply you can, not only candles, but banners, plates, napkins, colorful plastic ware, balloons and plastic tablecloths. Everyone is amazed when a grandmother pulls out a healthy birthday supply. It doesn’t even matter if everything matches, unless some of it is a unicorn. Little boys don’t like unicorns.

Gift bags too. Never underestimate the power of a gift bag. I rarely have company that doesn’t need a gift bag for something. I’ve been inclined to ask the random repairman and pest control technician if they needed one and were just afraid to ask. And, for heaven’s sakes, don’t forget the white tissue paper to stuff into the bag.

A good cookie recipe is essential also with a supply of chocolate chips and bag of already prepared cookies in the freezer. I have an easy, delicious recipe I can whip up quickly. Email me if you want it! I have some in the freezer too.

Always keep a supply of chocolate chips, which come in handy for everything from chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast to bedtime bribes. My daughter-in-law came out of the triplets’ bedroom one evening with the bag of chocolate chips.