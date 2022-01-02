7XMOM: How can I help you not think about it?

For the new year ahead of me I am going to simplify my attitude toward life and live by four-word mantras. If whatever the problem I am facing cannot be solved by a four-word mantra, I am not going to worry about it.

I got this idea when I heard the words “How can I help?” spoken several times by a CEO friend of mine with whom I serve at church. If I have a problem with my responsibilities, he cuts to the chase and says, “How can I help?”

I soon learned that I didn’t need to over-explain; I just needed to tell him what I needed him to do to help solve my problem and he would do what he could. It was effective, and pretty soon I wanted everyone to treat me that way.

Why couldn’t everyone just look at the messes I get myself into sometimes — mostly in the kitchen — and say, “How can I help?”

And what about when I lose my keys or my phone? It would be such an easy process. There I am going back and forth looking for either my keys or phone, questioning, “Where are my keys? Where is my phone?” Both of those phrases, by the way, happen to be corruptions of the helpful four-word mantras.

Then someone could pop up and say, “How can I help?”

Then I would say, “Find my keys, please,” or “Find my phone, please.”

And that person would do it, and I could leave the house with keys and phone in hand. It’s simple but profound.

As I contemplate living my life based on four-word mantras, I thought about some that have shaped my life. My husband, David, has a couple that seem to work for him. One of them is “You’ll get over it.” It’s kinda, sorta the opposite of “How can I help?” but it goes along with a longer-worded philosophy of my daddy’s, which was “You’re old enough to distinguish between your needs and wants.”

Either way the result is pretty much that you realize you need to get over whatever you are upset about because no one really cares about your problem.

I admit I have offered “You’ll get over it” as words of advice to my grandchildren as they moan and groan about how hard their lives are.

If I’m really being compassionate, though, I will offer a mantra that is based on the wisdom I have earned through the years and hope: “It will be OK.”

I think the grandkids like that better than the wants vs. needs maxim.

Of course, I remember a scene in the movie Titanic where a mother is comforting her children as the water rises in their room. She keeps saying something to the effect of “It will be OK” or maybe it is “It’ll be over soon.”

Knowing the end of the movie, take from that phrase what you will. I imagine it’s probably is best viewed with an eternal perspective and faith.

Another four word mantra David likes and I find generally unhelpful is “Don’t think about it.”

“How do you never worry about anything?” I, a capable worrier, ask him.

“Don’t think about it,” he says.

And this is how he is able to get to sleep at night. He tries to count to five, but most of the time he can’t get that far, he says.

That’s something I can’t even think about or I get really frustrated and can neither not think about it nor get over it. If there is a double negative in there, get over it, or don’t think about it.

Such four-word mantras can make life easier too. At a fast food restaurant, David always says, “I’ll take number one.” His drink is “Coke with no ice,” which is another useful four words.

Most any mantra is better than the ones kids say: “Are we there yet?” or “I want a snack” or the most frustrating of all, “Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom.”

I’m saving the best for last though. Here are some four-word mantras that give me joy: “Your package has arrived.” “Let’s eat out tonight.” “I’ll clean it up.” “We’ll get the check.” “What do you need?”

Best of all was this blessing on the food one of my young grandsons offered at a picnic in a park once: “Dear Father in Heaven. I love this food. I love my grandma. Amen.”

See, it is all OK.

