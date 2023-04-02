I usually don’t panic in an emergency. I raised seven children, four of them boys, so I took care of enough bloodied, broken body parts to learn to stay calm.

However, I did panic just a moment last night when I was faced with the task of calling my daughter-in-law in Arkansas and wishing her a happy birthday. I was staring at the phone in my hand and could not readily remember how I should call her.

I don’t really make a plain old phone call much anymore where I just put numbers in and someone picks up on the other end. I text, I message, I use a variety of video means, but I don’t usually call people. Even if I do, it’s in the car where my phone and car communicate and connect me.

So how should I call Jill?

She used to have an Android, so we could video call each other. But does she still have that, or did she switch to an iPhone? Oh, that’s right. The videoing is usually Marco Polo, so it’s not really a bona fide conversation in real time.

I somehow keep a list in my mind of those people I Marco Polo and those who don’t want to be seen while they are talking. I can understand that, having decided the other day when I was on Marco Polo, that I now have jowls. When did that happen? Wrinkly necks must pull down your cheeks and create jowls. Just another wonderful aspect of aging.

But I wanted to actually talk together, so Marco Polo was out. Don’t I usually use Messenger to talk to Jill and the family every Sunday evening? But whose account? My son, Jill’s husband, hates Facebook, so he doesn’t usually have Messenger. Or did he get over that?

Oh, that’s right. I use Jill’s Messenger, which also lets me be cast up on their giant TV in all my giant jowl glory.

But Mark always says “Skype?” when they are available to talk. But he doesn’t really mean the actual Skype. It’s just the term he uses for “I guess you want to see the kids when you talk to them, so we can somehow use video, if you can figure it out.”

Well, do we usually use Duo? And where is Duo? Oh that’s right. It changed its name to Meet. I think that’s Google, but I don’t see it in my Google tab. And that’s the one whose ringtone makes me sad because it’s how my daughter Dawn videoed me during the pandemic before she passed away two years ago.

So I want to text Mark and ask, “What do I use to call you?” Then he would answer in some way that I feel stupid and old and technologically challenged, so I just say “You call me and I’ll answer.”

He does, and it rings on my phone, my computer and Alexa in the kitchen. I rush to answer the one I really want to talk on. And I miss the call. So I call him back and he says, “I thought you wanted me to call you.” I did, I do.

My insurance lady says she has to remind her children sometimes that she had to teach them how to use the toilet, so I try that. It is not appreciated.

For the birthday call, however, I decide to pull up the contacts on my phone and call. Just call. No dramatics. No picture. No sad ringtone. No jowls.

It worked! I made a phone call. She was getting the family in the car to go out to dinner, so it didn’t last long, but we did it.

I’m planning on making another old-fashioned, basic phone call today to check on a friend whose father passed away. We have been friends a couple of years, but I have never talked to her on the phone. It’s been texting or in person all the way.

I’m not sure, but I might be starting a new trend. I might be an influencer. I might even get rich and be able to afford a jowl lift.