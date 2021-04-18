7XMOM: How is it even possible to lose a car floor mat?

A dear male friend of many years met me after church Sunday, shoved my phone in my face and said quite enthusiastically, “Here’s your phone, Susan. You’d lose your head if it weren’t attached.”
That may or may not be true. I do have trouble keeping up with my phone and my keys. I don’t think it’s because I’m forgetful. I just think my mind is never where my body is. Or my keys. Or my phone.
I have two more patient female friends at church who usually help me keep track of them. I am grateful.
I get out of the van with my keys in hand and immediately think about the next thing I need to do for the benefit of humanity, what to cook for dinner or what to write a column about. So my keys don’t get put on the key holder just inside the door. They get carried into the house and put down wherever I put down the rest of the things in my hand.
And don’t get me started on keeping track of a phone. It’s not like I sit down much at home. I’m here, I’m there, I’m everywhere. And if I’m here, I’ve left my phone there. Thank goodness my Alexa has more patience with me than my dear friend of many years. She is happy to call me over and over, so I can run from room to room and track the ringer.
She even called me from my granddaughter’s Alexa when I was in Arkansas and helped me find my phone.
Occasionally I have nothing lost. But sometimes I have several things lost at the same time, which I elevate to a matter of prayer, tacked on at the end after the more important matters I need divine help with. Usually Susan’s Angel of Lost Things helps me.
Sometimes he or she makes me struggle a bit, for my own good, I’m sure. (“Just put the keys on the key holder, Susan,” a sweet angelic voice might be saying if I were paying attention.)
Recently I have been unaware of where my rechargeable book light is, as well as a video of my recently deceased daughter, Dawn, I want to see again and the diamond that fell out of my engagement ring. Get your rings inspected every year, ladies.
I’ve about given up on the diamond. It wasn’t that huge, but I liked it. I still grab at every shiny thing I see on the floor.
I haven’t found the video yet, but I keep trying to find it. My angel knows where it is, but isn’t talking yet.
And I found the book light. I left it in Arkansas and will get it when we go again next month. Alexa could have told me.
I have saved the best for last, however. I lost the floor mat on the driver’s side of my van. If anyone has ever lost a floor mat, could you please let me know? We are kindred spirits.
Actually if anyone found my floor mat, could you let me know?
The only place I could have lost it is at the commercial car wash about three weeks ago when I vacuumed out my van. It was missing for two weeks before I even noticed.
Who loses a car floor mat? Was I so busy trying to find my phone and keys that I didn’t notice a floor mat thief come up to the front of our house and snatch it? Is there a black market for floor mats?
It wasn’t even a fancy West Virginia University one like David has, just an old Toyota one.
I went back to the car wash and looked, hoping some kind person had left it on the wall beside the vacuum for me. Nope. Nothing. Nada. Who sees an abandoned floor mat and takes it? Are lots of people missing floor mats and driving around looking for abandoned ones?
See. These are the questions of grave importance I am pondering when I lose my keys and phone.
If you have my floor mat, then please email and tell me where to pick it up. Don’t call. I don’t where my phone is.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.