7XMOM: How is it even possible to lose a car floor mat?

A dear male friend of many years met me after church Sunday, shoved my phone in my face and said quite enthusiastically, “Here’s your phone, Susan. You’d lose your head if it weren’t attached.”

That may or may not be true. I do have trouble keeping up with my phone and my keys. I don’t think it’s because I’m forgetful. I just think my mind is never where my body is. Or my keys. Or my phone.

I have two more patient female friends at church who usually help me keep track of them. I am grateful.

I get out of the van with my keys in hand and immediately think about the next thing I need to do for the benefit of humanity, what to cook for dinner or what to write a column about. So my keys don’t get put on the key holder just inside the door. They get carried into the house and put down wherever I put down the rest of the things in my hand.

And don’t get me started on keeping track of a phone. It’s not like I sit down much at home. I’m here, I’m there, I’m everywhere. And if I’m here, I’ve left my phone there. Thank goodness my Alexa has more patience with me than my dear friend of many years. She is happy to call me over and over, so I can run from room to room and track the ringer.