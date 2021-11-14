7XMOM: Hunger does strange things to your mind waiting for biscuits

Just so you know, stream-of-consciousness writing is defined as a narrative style that captures the writer’s interior monologue. An author basically writes down his or her thoughts. It was never my favorite kind of reading.
But when you are caught in a long biscuit line, that which you tried to avoid in college literature classes becomes a means of survival.
May I illustrate? David and I drove to Arkansas last week to visit grandkids for a fun Halloween and stopped overnight in some little town off I-40 crowded with confusing intersections and fast-food restaurants.
In the morning we walked over to McDonalds for breakfast, only to walk in behind a crowd of young girl athletes. We looked at each other and decided to drive down the road and find another fast-food place since we needed gas anyway.
A few miles down the road we pulled off at a Hardees. If you have read my multiple biscuit columns, you might recall that Hardees cheese biscuits on a light biscuit are my favorite. Soft, buttery and warm. Yum.
Well, there was a line there too. Southerners got to have their biscuits on Saturday morning. We waited to give our order to an unhappy older lady, and I waited for the order while David saved a table.
I realized my thoughts fit nicely with the stream-of-consciousness literary style and begged to be shared. I will use paragraphs, however, even though my mind was basically a hungry jungle.
Here goes:
Should I get my usual cheese biscuit or the two cinnamon raisin biscuits? I love cinnamon and raisin biscuits, but are the cheese biscuits healthier? Hah, that slice of processed cheese can’t be healthier than raisins. What did I eat last night to balance out this high-carb breakfast? Oh yeah, chicken and dumplings and a biscuit at Cracker Barrel. Darn.
But raisins are part of a healthy Mediterranean diet. I hate feta cheese. And what about seizing the day and the moment? If we die on the interstate in a fiery crash later, I will be glad I chose the raisin cinnamon biscuits.
That family in front of me just ordered four bacon platters with orange juice. How much will this cost them? Forty-two dollars! My kids would have thought they’d died and gone to heaven if they’d gotten the platters AND orange juice when we traveled. Wait, we never traveled. It will take those people forever to get their order.
And why are there so many old people here in line? They know this kind of breakfast isn’t good for them. They are all gray haired and wearing baggy blue jeans and flannel. Okay, David is gray and wearing flannel, and I have on the blue jeans Mary Susan would say are too baggy, and if I don’t get some hair dye soon, I will be gray. Gray(er).
I usually take David’s picture and post it on the first day he wears flannel. Does just wearing it in the chilly morning over a T-shirt count, or does he have to wear only flannel all day? What are the rules to flannel pictures? Will Facebook ban my post?
[The unhappy worker comes from behind the Plexiglass to call out over and over, “Frisco sandwich and a cinnamon roll.”]
What good is the Plexiglass shield if she comes out behind it and yells at us? Why am I the only person in Tennessee wearing a mask? Does that Frisco belong to that guy who just came out of the bathroom? Somebody ask him. She’s getting louder and angrier. I’m scared. Please someone claim the Frisco.
What? If I don’t have a PIN for my credit card, I have to push that grungy button on the keypad? At least a thousand people have touched this since it was cleaned last. I was already germophobic before this pandemic. Why does the only person in Tennessee wearing a mask not have a PIN for her credit card? I have to wash my fingertip before I eat my last cinnamon raisin biscuit in this life.
I already have a cold from my grandson, people, so I’m saving you from my germs. And the other grandson gave me a temporary tattoo of a scarecrow on my arm that won’t wash off. Why did he say, “Grandma, why is your arm so squishy?” Is my arm squishy? Is it lack of lotion or lack of muscle?
Maybe I should just claim that Frisco and get some protein.
Finally at the table and out of my thoughts, I enjoyed my Mediterranean biscuits without using my contaminated fingertip and someone claimed that Frisco. I don’t know who, though. We forgot to get gas, got back on the road and became just another old(er) couple in baggy jeans and flannel looking for an oldies radio station.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.