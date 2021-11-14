7XMOM: Hunger does strange things to your mind waiting for biscuits

[The unhappy worker comes from behind the Plexiglass to call out over and over, “Frisco sandwich and a cinnamon roll.”]

What good is the Plexiglass shield if she comes out behind it and yells at us? Why am I the only person in Tennessee wearing a mask? Does that Frisco belong to that guy who just came out of the bathroom? Somebody ask him. She’s getting louder and angrier. I’m scared. Please someone claim the Frisco.

What? If I don’t have a PIN for my credit card, I have to push that grungy button on the keypad? At least a thousand people have touched this since it was cleaned last. I was already germophobic before this pandemic. Why does the only person in Tennessee wearing a mask not have a PIN for her credit card? I have to wash my fingertip before I eat my last cinnamon raisin biscuit in this life.

I already have a cold from my grandson, people, so I’m saving you from my germs. And the other grandson gave me a temporary tattoo of a scarecrow on my arm that won’t wash off. Why did he say, “Grandma, why is your arm so squishy?” Is my arm squishy? Is it lack of lotion or lack of muscle?

Maybe I should just claim that Frisco and get some protein.

Finally at the table and out of my thoughts, I enjoyed my Mediterranean biscuits without using my contaminated fingertip and someone claimed that Frisco. I don’t know who, though. We forgot to get gas, got back on the road and became just another old(er) couple in baggy jeans and flannel looking for an oldies radio station.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.