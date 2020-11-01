7XMOM: I both need and want a body man

This is as close to political as I’ll get publicly, even if I rage privately: Vice President Mike Pence has a “body man” and I want one.
I need one.
Daddy used to say I was old enough to distinguish between my wants and my needs, and I’m even older now. So I’m distinguishing, and I want a body man.
My husband, David, doesn’t seem to be threatened by my wish for such a person in my life, although he did ask if maybe I wanted a body woman, but I said no. With the arthritis in my hands, I need someone to open up jars for me so I need some muscles.
Let’s see. What would I do with a body man by my side all day long who was under contract not to disagree with me? (I think that last part is the difference between an adoring husband and a body man.)
At a minimum I need someone to keep track of my phone and keys for me. I have a friend at church and a 3-year-old granddaughter in Arkansas who does this, but I’m not always at church or in Arkansas. A body man would always have my keys and my phone available to me.
I would snap my fingers, hold my hand out and my keys and phone would be there. Actually, I just tried and I can’t snap my arthritic fingers anymore, so the body man would have to read my mind.
My body man would also make sure I had available storage on my phone. It’s a constant struggle for me to have available space for new apps because, as one of my sons bluntly told me, my phone is cheap and doesn’t have enough storage. I never knew anything about that. I don’t think in “gigs” and “bytes” — or even know if those words apply — but I do know the difference between a gerund and a participle. It’s doesn’t help store pictures, but it sounds impressive.
My body man would also go through the fast food drive-thrus for me because, honestly, I’m sick of them after these past months of not going into the dining rooms. No one ever understands what I say, even though they call me “sweetie” and “honey” and tell me to have a good day.
David and I are addicted to dollar drinks, so here’s how it goes almost daily:
“I want a diet Dr. Pepper with light ice and a Coke with no ice,” I say.
“That’s a Dr. Pepper with ice and a Coke with light ice,” the drive-thru voice says.
It takes about four tries to finally get the order right.
My body man would take over drive-thru ordering since he, of course, would be driving. If he weren’t, he’d be commenting on my driving and I would have to fire him. I just need to sit, calmly scrolling through the phone he had just handed me while waiting for my drink to be delivered.
Sounds perfect!
My body man would also make Ramen noodles so they aren’t mushy. I cooked a wonderful dinner the other day of steak, baked potatoes, buttered baby carrots and homemade sourdough bread. It was delicious! The next day I cooked Ramen noodles and they turned to mush. Two days later I cooked Ramen noodles for a grandson, and they were mush. Next time he gets steak.
Lastly, I need my body man to teach me how to play a good game of badminton with my 5-year-old grandson, McCoy. I played with him the other day and the only time we hit it back and forth three times, he said my moves were so awesome, they must be a “mirage.” At other times, he said my skills were “embarrassing” and “sick.”
So I need my body man to either teach me to play better badminton or teach my grandson to keep his opinions to himself.
Those are some specific qualifications and there might be more forthcoming, so I am not accepting applications at this time.
And don’t call since I don’t currently know where my phone is.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
