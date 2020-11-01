7XMOM: I both need and want a body man

This is as close to political as I’ll get publicly, even if I rage privately: Vice President Mike Pence has a “body man” and I want one.

I need one.

Daddy used to say I was old enough to distinguish between my wants and my needs, and I’m even older now. So I’m distinguishing, and I want a body man.

My husband, David, doesn’t seem to be threatened by my wish for such a person in my life, although he did ask if maybe I wanted a body woman, but I said no. With the arthritis in my hands, I need someone to open up jars for me so I need some muscles.

Let’s see. What would I do with a body man by my side all day long who was under contract not to disagree with me? (I think that last part is the difference between an adoring husband and a body man.)

At a minimum I need someone to keep track of my phone and keys for me. I have a friend at church and a 3-year-old granddaughter in Arkansas who does this, but I’m not always at church or in Arkansas. A body man would always have my keys and my phone available to me.

I would snap my fingers, hold my hand out and my keys and phone would be there. Actually, I just tried and I can’t snap my arthritic fingers anymore, so the body man would have to read my mind.