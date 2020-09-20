7XMOM: I can’t help it if my orders are way more exciting than his

This might be a two-part column, depending upon how my husband, David, feels about my writing so much about him. I did remind him just now that if he sues me, the payment to him would come from our common money and it just wouldn’t be worth it.
I want to address the boring things he orders from Amazon and from stores with boring names like “Rick’s Supplies.”
I have two sons who work for corporate Walmart, so even the mention of the word “Amazon” makes them shudder. Their wives rush to the porch and get the packages before the guys can see them. And that’s a lot of rushing within a week.
But that aside, we do get a lot of Amazon packages in our neck of the woods. In fact, it looks like I have place 52 orders so far in 2020. Of course, we have 17 kids and in-laws and 31 grandchildren we send birthday gifts to, so those orders aren’t all for me.
I wish.
My orders are interesting. David’s aren’t. And that is the point of this commentary.
Reviewing my orders, including those for other people, I have ordered Bohemian earrings, an earring tree, a blouse with flowers on it, a Jurassic Park Dimorphodon with biting capability, a stuffed talking chipmunk, a jewelry box and an extra-thick cotton mattress topper for extreme cushiness.
David? Okay, his last few orders consisted of a light bulb for the stove, a battery charger for the weed whacker, a lawn mower cable, a mounted power attic ventilator and shoe glue. The shoe glue will be the subject of the Part 2 of this column next week, so stay tuned. Shoe glue is only an indication of a far bigger problem.
I got really excited when the big box with the mounted power attic ventilator came. It was getting close to my birthday, so who knew what surprises could be inside?
It was huge, and I put it on the dining room table.
“It’s so big,” I said, prowling around it. “What’s in it?”
“An attic fan,” he said.
“That’s so boring,” I said.
“Why couldn’t it be a . . . a . . . a . . .?” I tried to come up with something exciting.
Well, I couldn’t even imagine what it could be in such a large box, but I knew an attic fan was boring.
I’ve even been telling my kids not to send David Amazon gift cards for his birthday — it makes my sons happy — because he just lets them sit there in his account and then spends them on boring stuff.
Granted, he bought some coins for his coin collection, which gave me a little hope, but not much.
I get a gift card and it’s gone within five minutes of my loading it on the account.
The most boring things I have ordered in the last year seem to be a coaxial splitter, which I have yet to use to split anything, and printer ink, which seems to be in short supply at stores.
I think I ordered the coax cable, which is the proper electrician lingo, so I wouldn’t have to browse a boring aisle in a store and ask some young thing where the coax cables are. I’m sure he or she would ask me some question I didn’t know the answer to, like what kind of coax I preferred.
But why didn’t I let David order it? I’m sure it got a laugh at an Amazon fulfillment center when that order from Susan Elzey came through.
“This should have come from David Elzey,” they said. “Is he dead? Is Susan taking over the boring orders? Let’s send her something fluffy and sparkly in the package too.”
Surely, however, two dud orders were cancelled by my purchase this past summer of a Garden Weasel large nut gatherer and a king-size cooling shredded bamboo pillow.
I have to go now. David needs help ordering some hearing aid batteries, and I’ve been looking at some gifts for my upcoming birthday. I can’t decide between the Plant Theatre funky vegetable growing kit with five exotic vegetables or the glittery Eiffel Tower 3-D puzzles I can color myself.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
