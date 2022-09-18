7XMOM: I could have been the Queen Consort if only

I must confess that I have been a Royal Watcher for years. It’s one of the few things I don’t feel guilty about. I just do it.

I even got the final Jeopardy about the Royals correct on Jeopardy a couple of nights ago. It was “Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal.”

Of course, everyone knows that the answer is “Who was Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria?” Easy, peasy if you watched the mini-series “Victoria” and maybe even the Great British Baking Show with all those lovely accents and puddings.

A Royal Revelation came to me as I was watched the Queen’s funeral procession last week. I kept the rules and remained silent, but I checked on my phone to see how long Prince Charles had been a single father in between divorcing Princess Diana — such a sadness — and marrying Camilla, who is doing her best I think to overcome their besmirched past.

I realized then that Prince, now King, Charles was a single father for part of the time I was a single mother. I could be the Queen Consort instead of Camilla! I could have married Charles, raised the boys, convinced Harry not to give up his royal duties and had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. I could have been walking in that procession a step behind Charles.

I would, of course, skip the whole affair part of the relationship that Charles and Camilla had. And while waiting for our wedding, I would convince him of my worth, although I am a Colonial, by baking my good sourdough bread and chocolate chip cookies. They call cookies “biscuits” over there, and I could do that. A chocolate chip biscuit sounds pretty doggoned good.

I’m not sure how I would have met Charles, but love would have found a way. I’ve never been to England, but I could have gone.

There’s a Royal Rule that you can’t approach a Royal; you have to wait for them to approach you. But I got to play a Jeopardy game against Ken Jennings at my son’s company convention held in Salt Lake City years ago by jumping up and down in a bright red jacket and screaming, “Pick me! Pick me!” over and over.

Charles would have noticed someone doing that as he regally walked about, especially if she was waving sourdough bread and chocolate chip cookies.

(I beat Ken on one question, by the way.)

The Queen and I had a lot in common, so I’m sure she would have approved me. Apparently, she didn’t like garlic, and I don’t either. I would never ever cook or eat garlic around her or suggest that we go to an Italian restaurant for dinner.

We might even have been related since on my father’s side, we lived in England four generations ago. That’s when and where my Christmas cactus originated, and I would pot her some as a gift.

And I would love to wear hats and gloves! I have pictures of me as a little girl in my Easter hat and white gloves. I would do it again.

I would gladly curtsy to the Queen too. I hear that Meghan Markle had to learn how to curtsy, so I could too. I’m not really sure I could get up again on my own, but aren’t there ladies-in-waiting specifically waiting for old people who can’t complete the curtsy?

I wouldn’t complain about which castle I lived in, I would always keep my purse on my left arm, I already hate to play Monopoly and I would gladly stop eating when the Queen did. I eat pretty fast and can back out of a room as long as the dog isn’t behind me.

Can you tell that I opened up the Facebook post “25 Weird Rules the Royals Have to Live By”?

But Charles missed his chance. Our chakras didn’t line up. Our destinies did not converge on the great journey of life. Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and he did not take the one that lead him to me. Que sera, sera.

I guess I’ll just have to be content with being a mere Royal Watcher. Thank goodness they provide enough drama to get through the reruns of Chicago P.D.