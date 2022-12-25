7XMOM: I just can’t resist making people even

September every year I promise myself I will do things differently for Christmas so I won’t wind up at the last minute with presents to buy, present to wrap and a box of Christmas cards sitting there that haven’t been mailed.

Well, I lied.

I had my spreadsheet of Christmas presents for eight grown children, spouses, a sister, a mother, multiple friends and 32 grandchildren. All had a budget and were color coded: black for just an idea, red for when it had been purchased and a line across it when it was wrapped.

I was about finished when I decided three days before Christmas that I needed to even things up. I like to give each grandchildren two gifts totaling not more than $25. Sometimes a gift is more, though, so we just give one. But then one of the children this year was going to be at our house, so I decided he needed a second gift like his sister had, so there wouldn’t be problems.

I evened that up and bought him a card game, then realized another grandchild hadn’t gotten two gifts because she’s getting married Jan. 3 — our first grandchild to get married — so she and groom got a gift together. But I bought her a second one, which meant the groom needed a second one.

Then a son-in-law only had one, so I had to even him up. Then my husband said he needed some socks, so there was that. Then I couldn’t find the baby’s little snuggle lovey I thought I had bought, so I bought another one. Then I found the other one.

And that’s how all these nicely motivated endeavors from a mother and grandmother, just wanting everyone to be happy, found me at Walmart at 7:30 on Dec. 22 racing to find little things I still needed in between a pickup order and a doctor’s appointment in Martinsville. I wanted to get every unevenly gifted person a gift assortment of different creams for the winter—foot, hand and overall body creams that are wonderful if winter dries you out.

In October they were everywhere. In December they are nowhere. And why do old people, probably the same age as I am, shop so early in the morning and walk so slowly in the middle of the aisle?

I finally decided on thick, cozy socks for the bridal couple since they’ll be living in Idaho to go with a generous (I think so anyway) gift card to Amazon.

My Christmas budget got a little out of control too. I have a plan, but if you don’t work the plan, then the plan doesn’t work. Mine worked until about a week ago when I started evening people up.

We keep our finances very frugally and faithfully on Mint.com with a budgeted amount for everything. It works well. And then one day you wake up to an email from the Mint overseer that says, “Hmmm, let’s check this out. Your shopping budget is usually on track, but at the moment it looks like you need to stay home and stop shopping.”

In my defense, I had told the door greeter at Walmart not to let me in if I showed up again. I couldn’t help it if she was on break when I went back.

Then there are all those Amazon packages, Walmart.com packages and Target.com packages that make their way to my front door. Some I order, and some the women in my family have ordered for me to keep track of. I have tried to work out a code with them so I don’t open all my gifts before Christmas like I did one year.

If a package is for David, it is supposed to be addressed to “Susan for David for Christmas Elzey.” Again, if they followed the plan, it would work. Instead both David and I stared at a package shipped “overnight urgent” addressed to just me. David finally said he’d open it because it was obviously my gift. Nope, it was a Barnes and Noble gift card for him from a daughter-in-law who panicked about the delivery day. Luckily, David didn’t have his glasses on, so he couldn’t see the amount and still has a surprise.

Then wrapping all this ... I hate wrapping. Today I finally started putting the packages addressed to me in a bag. No wrapping. No bow. And my tags are so old they won’t stick.

I wrapped the last gift and opened the front door to yell at David outside that I had finally wrapped the last present. Four boxes were in front of my door.

Next year I’ll do better. I use beautiful bows and new gift tags. I’ll start in September. It’ll be OK.

I can’t even explain why I bought David a nose and ear hair trimmer, even though he doesn’t need one. (Yet.)

What can I say? I just had to even him up.