7XMOM: I just want a name I can recognize

I am writing this column the Thursday before Mother’s Day, but I am almost sure that I did not get for Mother’s Day what I have asked my children, mostly my sons, to give me for years.
It’s a name. I just want a name.
My daughters don’t have a problem. They call me “Mommy,” always have and always will, I imagine. But it’s more difficult for my sons.
It’s been a family problem for a long time. When my second oldest child was starting to talk, she called my mother “Mom” and it stuck. So we were Mom and Mommy for years, however much I warned that when the kids got older, they wouldn’t want to call me “Mommy” and “Mom” was already taken.
As Helen Reddy sang, “Yes, I am wise, but it’s wisdom born of pain.” It turned out I was right.
Years later, they see how they should have switched to “Grandma” or “MeeMaw” or “Granny” or something other than “Mom” because these grown boys now don’t have a name for me.
In the past if they have needed to call out to me in public, they have chosen “Mother,” but I have no part of my brain that reacts to that. Every other women in the store turns her head, but not me. After all, my mother is “Mother.” I’ve never called her “Mom” in her life. That shouldn’t be her name.
My oldest son now calls me “Mom,” but that’s because he lives far away and hardly ever sees my mother. And, truthfully, it sounds weird to me, but I don’t say anything because it’s exactly what I’ve always wanted. It would be another example of men saying women don’t know what they want. A blatant stereotype, I’m sure.
Another son decided several years ago to combine “Mother” and “Susan” and call me “Musa.” I hate it, and I tell him that every time he calls me that. It makes me hungry for chocolate mousse, it is ugly, it sounds like “moo” and a terrorist on a new show we watch is named that.
It’s an eternally circular conversation between us. He’s lucky his kids are so cute and his wife so nice that I continue our relationship.
What I really want is to be called “my angel mother” like I have heard several professional ball players refer to their mothers. This was probably after buying her a new car too and taking her on a boat ride and then posting to Instagram that she is his “angel on earth.” Google “LeBron James angel mother.”
I told my youngest son, Brady, who struggles with a name for me, to call me “angel mother.”
“So you want to be dead?” he said.
“No, but I can be an angel on earth, can’t I?” I answered.
He looked dubious.
Another son doesn’t even answer when I suggest that nomenclature, but my impression is he will not be calling me “angel mother.” Maybe at my funeral he will cry and say he wishes he had given me my wish now that I am really an angel mother.
So I must be content to be nameless and struggle with what name to put on their birthday cards. Sometimes it’s just “Your mother” with the “who adores you and loves you forever even though you won’t call me ‘angel mother’” implied.
Let us end hopefully, however, with a moment a couple of months ago when my youngest son was trying to get out the door to take his wife to lunch and leave the five children, the youngest 4-year-old triplets, with me in charge. Everyone was either whining or crying or needing something.
“Maybe we shouldn’t leave her,” my daughter-in-law said as my son gently nudged her through the door.
“Don’t worry,” he assured her. “My angel mother can handle it.”
I only wished I had Musa with me to help.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.