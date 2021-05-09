7XMOM: I just want a name I can recognize

I am writing this column the Thursday before Mother’s Day, but I am almost sure that I did not get for Mother’s Day what I have asked my children, mostly my sons, to give me for years.

It’s a name. I just want a name.

My daughters don’t have a problem. They call me “Mommy,” always have and always will, I imagine. But it’s more difficult for my sons.

It’s been a family problem for a long time. When my second oldest child was starting to talk, she called my mother “Mom” and it stuck. So we were Mom and Mommy for years, however much I warned that when the kids got older, they wouldn’t want to call me “Mommy” and “Mom” was already taken.

As Helen Reddy sang, “Yes, I am wise, but it’s wisdom born of pain.” It turned out I was right.

Years later, they see how they should have switched to “Grandma” or “MeeMaw” or “Granny” or something other than “Mom” because these grown boys now don’t have a name for me.