7XMOM: I just wanted to be alone and really cool

I used to be alone for about 11 hours a day with nobody knowing what I was doing unless I chose to share. And then David retired and is usually always home.

He doesn’t really boss me around, though. Mostly he works out in the yard, but I know he’s there and can catch my hand in the cookie jar, or know I totally wasted an afternoon.

So when he was going to be gone for seven hours last Saturday, I decided to do whatever I wanted to whenever I wanted to and not tell anyone.

My first goal was to get my eyebrows waxed. That was a stupid goal. Why choose pain as an answer to a block of free time?

My second goal was to dye my hair without worrying what I look like in the process.

My third goal was to eat lunch someplace. Any place I wanted to. It didn’t matter what anyone else wanted to eat. I could pick what I wanted. Something new and exciting maybe. Something I’d been craving. It was my choice and mine alone.

Then I’d curl up with a good book and maybe take a little nap. No one would know.

No housework. No laundry. No chores. Just me and a little pain followed by no more gray and then food and my book.

I put my hair up in a ponytail like an older Duchess Kate and stopped to check on my mother before I started my wild afternoon. Mother is 90 and unfiltered.

“You know what, Susan?” she said. “Putting your hair up makes you look older.”

Gee, thanks. I would drown my disappointment in the pain of eyebrow waxing. Maybe I would even look younger. I endured that, then walked three times around the mall only to stop at the chicken restaurant where David and I always go and whose pleasure it is to serve me.

I was a little upset at me that I didn’t choose someplace new and different, but there I was, choosing expediency over excitement. I think the Duchess does a lot of that.

I was standing in line when I decided to go crazy and order a brownie for dessert. I’d never ordered a brownie there before, and I was going to do it, faceless and nameless in the crowd of customers and employees.

I ordered my nugget combo and a diet Dr. Pepper with light ice with a fork, honey mustard sauce and extra salt in case the fries weren’t salty enough. I added my brownie. Feeling really cool, I held my phone up to the red light and had my order added to my rewards. I stepped back to await my order. I was the only one wearing a mask, so I was doubly anonymous.

About three minutes later I heard over the crowd someone yell “Susan Elzey. Susan Elzey.”

My order was ready already? Yay!

I stepped up to the guy calling my name, which was the same one who took my order. The older couple whose order was being interrupted let me get to the counter.

“Susan Elzey. Your payment didn’t go through,” he said loudly. “You did order the nuggets combo and the diet Dr. Pepper with light ice with a fork, honey mustard sauce and salt.”

“Yes,” I said humbly.

“And a chocolate brownie?” he seemed to shout.

“Yes,” I said.

“Your payment didn’t go through,” he said.

And then I realized I hadn’t paid at all. I’ve gotten used to using my phone to pay for my gas and groceries, so my poor brain thought I had paid for my order when I scanned my rewards.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” I said, launching into a whole over-explanation of how I use my phone to pay for stuff.

The woman, who had grayer hair than I have, kind of glared at me, but her husband looked over kindly, smiled and said, “A senior moment.”

I immediately relaunched my over-explanation. Again. I just wanted everyone to think I was cool.

I finally shut up and pulled my mask back up and waited quietly for my order.

And, yes, I ate the whole durn brownie. It wasn’t as good as mine are, but I ate it.

I went back home, dyed my hair and sat down in the chair with my book. David texted to say he was heading home.

The next time I have a few hours to myself I’m opting for no pony tail, no eyebrow waxing and no dying. I’m just going to bake brownies and eat as many as I want.

