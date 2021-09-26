7XMOM: I love living in the Danville area

I’m going to indulge myself and tell everyone why I love living in the Danville area.

With the exception of the years of 1971 to 1978, I have lived in Danville or close by in Pittsylvania County since 1968 when Daddy retired from the Army and we moved here to be next to my maternal grandparents. I was a sophomore in high school.

Daddy had always promised me he would let me go to high school without moving. I loved the Army brat life, but transitioning was always hard for me. My sister, bless her heart, would start a new school, find three or four girlfriends and boyfriends immediately and be voted the class president. I would get bullied, develop an eating disorder and start crying miserably in the middle of history class.

We moved to Danville and for the first time in my life, I felt like I really had a home. It took me a few months to find some good friends, but after that, high school was wonderful. This year marks the 50th year anniversary of graduating on a sunny June morning.

As for Danville, I always thought it was so cool to have a river running through the city. Between duty stations, we visited our cousins who lived on the south side of the river, and I always thought it was so much fun to drive across the river and go to High’s Ice Cream.