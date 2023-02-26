Since fast-forwarding for TV was invented, I have tried not to see any commercials. But I do like to watch the Progressive Insurance commercials where Dr. Rick tries to keep people from becoming like their parents.

The other day as I left the grocery store I felt like I needed to be on that commercial. I need Dr. Rick to teach me how to get through a shopping trip without feeling like I need to have a conversation with everyone, as he teaches in one commercial.

Or maybe I just need to go back to wearing a mask because I talked less then.

It started in the egg section. In my defense, who can resist having a conversation about the price of eggs? I can’t. It needs to be talked about.

I said to a man holding a carton of eggs, “Boy, those things are expensive.”

He shook his head and chuckled as he put them in his shopping cart. Of course, he was already spending an arm and a leg on the case of Busch Light in his cart, so what’s a few deviled eggs to go with those?

Yes, apparently I check out items in everyone’s cart too.

It didn’t stop there. I told him that I used to cook a scrambled egg dinner occasionally to save money on groceries, but lately that dinner was the most expensive.

He laughed, and we moved on.

I met him again two aisles over as he came around the corner, and I almost hit him. A simple “whoops” wouldn’t do. I had to apologize and assure him that I really wasn’t trying to hit him and I wasn’t stalking him.

He smiled again and said something I couldn’t understand. Maybe he was inviting me over for Sunday dinner for deviled eggs.

Soon I was waiting at the self-checkout aisle where I thought the woman ahead of me was buying too many processed foods.

Then I saw a sale on dark bottles of Sangria Sensorial stacked beside me. I had no idea what that was, but it was on sale for a quarter. A whole bottle of Sangria Sensorial for a quarter! I looked at the ingredients because I couldn’t believe alcohol would sell for so little.

But it wasn’t alcoholic. I picked up a bottle, put it down and picked it up again. My grandkids were visiting. Maybe we could enjoy a bottle. Their parents speak Spanish, so maybe they could tell me what we were drinking.

I put two bottles in my shopping cart and glanced behind me to see that my new best egg-buying shopping buddy, who I wasn’t stalking, was in line right behind me and watching me grab the sale.

I indulged in unnecessary conversation again. Apologetically this time.

“Look at this. It’s just a quarter,” I said. “But I really don’t drink alcohol. It’s not alcoholic. See?” I pointed out the label.

He smiled and said something else I didn’t understand. Maybe “hush, you crazy lady.”

I smiled back. The thought occurred to me that it was time to be quiet.

Dr. Rick, what is it about me that makes me think I need to have a conversation with everyone whose path crosses mine? My grandfather used to be like that, and it was so annoying. Getting him through the line at the bank was like going to a get-acquainted social at church.

Why can’t I just go into a store, grab a few things, pay for it and walk out without saying anything?

Well, I would have to speak to the girl working there who told me to have a good day. That would be unfriendly if I didn’t answer her back and remark how beautiful a day it was outside and it was a shame that she was inside working and couldn’t enjoy it.

So just shut up, Susan.

I’ve realized that Dr. Rick would probably tell me that in this scenario I am most certainly the parent that he is trying to train younger people not to become.

That explains it then. I am old and garrulous. That means excessively talkative, especially about trivial matters.

I’ve said enough. It’s time to go enjoy some solitude and sip some Sangria Senorial.